BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Mandy Ho Senior Director Wealth Manager in Seattle

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Mandy Ho as senior director wealth manager. In this role, she will manage portfolios and provide strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth families and private foundations. Mandy is based in Seattle and reports to Bo Lee, wealth management, team leader.

Mandy Ho, Senior Director Wealth Manager, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Mandy joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from KeyBank, where she served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager for nine years. Prior to joining KeyBank, she was a vice president, portfolio manager at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management for seven years.

"Mandy has nearly two decades of experience providing comprehensive advice to high-net-worth individuals, families and non-profit organizations," said Lee. "Her deep and varied investment credentials will help her demonstrate the key practices of our Active Wealth framework with our clients, as well as prospects in the greater Puget Sound region."

Mandy earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Wheeling Jesuit University. She also earned a Master of Science from The London School of Economics and Political Science. Mandy is a CFA® charterholder and a Certified Investment Management Analyst®.

She is an active member of her community and serves as a team manager for Destination Imagination, a global educational nonprofit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators, leaders and creative problem solvers.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $307 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. The Investor Solutions AUM/AUA is $30.8bn as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

212-635-8676

Ben.Tanner@bnymellon.com

(PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management