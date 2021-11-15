Relativity and Ari Kaplan Advisors Release Report on Maximizing Collections in Evolving e-Discovery Environment

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company in partnership with Ari Kaplan Advisors, a leading legal industry advisory company today published the report, Maximizing Collections in an Evolving e-Discovery Environment. Based on one-on-one interviews with in-house corporate e-discovery professionals conducted by Ari Kaplan, the report highlights the most pressing challenges associated with data collections and offers guidance on how in-house legal teams can adapt to an ever-changing and increasingly intricate e-discovery landscape.

Relativity

Relativity engaged Ari Kaplan Advisors to speak with a cross-section of e-discovery professionals in a range of industries to better understand current challenges associated with data collection, how they overcome them and ways in which they expect the process to evolve. In an increasingly remote working environment, where corporations are deploying new tools at a rapid pace and driving data volumes to record levels, legal teams are responding by aligning talent and technology to ensure the application of effective and efficient data management protocols. Key findings from the report include:

The collection process is changing. Seventy-three percent of respondents advised that their company has changed the way it performs collections in the past two years. Leveraging Microsoft 365 and increasing the volume of remote collections are two of the most significant shifts.

Varying data sources is the most significant collection challenge. When asked to choose from a host of data collection challenges, 40% of respondents selected varying data sources as the most significant challenge followed by growing data volumes (30%).

Culling data is critical prior to collection. On a scale of one to five, with five being the highest, almost all participants (90%) rated culling data volumes before collection at either a four (very important) or a five (extremely important).

Expectations are extensive for the future of collections. Among the changes to collections that the participants expect in the future are more connectors in a single system that integrates different platforms, conducting more queries in place, facilitating cloud-to-cloud transfers of data, greater use of AI, and more.

"In-house e-discovery leaders are innovatively approaching collections and creatively adapting to a perpetually shifting litigation landscape," said Ari Kaplan, legal industry analyst, author of the report and principal of Ari Kaplan Advisors. "This research is designed to give law department professionals insights from their peers that help them make key decisions."

"The shape of data continues to shift and expand at a rapid pace and Relativity is committed to enabling our customers to stay ahead of this change," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "That's why at Relativity we are focused on innovating in the areas of data transfer, collections and integrations to improve how organizations manage the explosion of collaboration and chat data."

Collect in RelativityOne offers solutions for many of the challenges explored in this report. From ever-evolving security concerns, to varied file types and sources, targeted collections and remote collections—Collect helps teams stay on top of the most pressing issues, capturing the most sensitive data for discovery or investigation processes. Collect allows in-house teams the ability to perform more targeted collections, at unprecedented speeds from a wide range of sources then review in a format near how the communications were created to easily follow conversations across channels.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

About Ari Kaplan Advisors

Ari Kaplan Advisors is a leading legal industry advisory company that publishes benchmarking reports on legal technology trends, delivers networking, public speaking, and business development training for law firms and other providers of professional services, and offers personal coaching and access to its proprietary coaching software platform, Lawcountability. For the past seven years, the consultancy has published E-Discovery Unfiltered: A Survey of Current Trends and Candid Perspectives to provide leading vendors with insights about their businesses from members of their target audience, as well as their views on a range of key trends. Company principal, Ari Kaplan, is an inaugural Fastcase 50 honoree, a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, and a finalist for the International Legal Technology Association's Thought Leader of the Year award. Learn more about Ari Kaplan Advisors at https://www.AriKaplanAdvisors.com and the E-Discovery Unfiltered report at https://www.e-discoveryunfiltered.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relativity