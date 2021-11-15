Optiv Expands Focus on Safeguarding Federal Sector from Cyber Threats

Appoints Retired Army Col. Nycki Brooks to Lead Federal Services

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is expanding to ensure the successful delivery of strategic services in the federal sector, helping organizations upgrade their defenses as part of a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

Intelligence and cybersecurity expert, retired Army Col. Nichoel “Nycki” Brooks, has been appointed director, federal services, at Optiv.

The move is driven by recent executive orders from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and other government-wide efforts to help companies and agencies proactively identify and respond to threat actors. To spearhead these efforts, Optiv has appointed intelligence and cybersecurity expert retired Army Col. Nichoel "Nycki" Brooks as director, federal services.

"Optiv's federal services practice makes Optiv the optimal cybersecurity partner, with a unique capability to develop a customized, end-to-end solution that is comprehensive and integrated and also incorporates managed security services, advisory assistance, and the very latest in technology — all based on Zero Trust principles," said retired Army Gen. David Petraeus, a partner with KKR, chairman of the KKR Global Institute, and Optiv board member. "As a strategic intelligence expert, Col. Nycki Brooks brings to Optiv exceptional knowledge, expertise, and experience with federal services and a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in the federal sector. Her leadership of Optiv's federal services practice adds a critical component to Optiv's work in providing the best and most efficient cybersecurity solution possible for federal government departments and agencies."

Brooks, a decorated, 32-year Army veteran, will oversee the full suite of security services capabilities for Optiv's federal business. Brooks is a highly respected and accomplished leader in national strategy and operations. She most recently served as the director of intelligence for the Army Futures Command where she was responsible for the strategic management of intelligence and security support. Her deep understanding of the intelligence community and federal cybersecurity needs will be instrumental in further safeguarding Optiv clients from cyber threats.

"I'm excited to have Col. Brooks leading our federal services team. Nycki has an illustrious career in the military and private sector, and she brings a fresh and unique vision to our organization," said Justin Williams, Optiv's vice president of strategy and transformation. "Nycki's experience and leadership will enable Optiv to further distinguish itself as the industry leader."

Optiv Federal provides a combination of cybersecurity technology and services across the U.S. Government, including civilian agencies, Department of Defense and Intel. Optiv focuses on the tailored development and delivery of a comprehensive suite of strategic services and products to help federal government executives solve their security challenges.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.TM

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to more than 7,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

