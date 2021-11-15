Industry Veteran Allan Jean Joins Performance Trust

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allan Jean has joined Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC as a Director, a role in which he will lead execution efforts for mutual depository institution clients exploring access to equity capital markets.

Allan is a 35-year veteran of advising depository institutions on the regulations, processes, and best practices involved in converting ownership from an indirect mutual to a direct equity form. He comes to Performance Trust from Raymond James Financial, where he was the leader of the firm's mutual-to-stock conversion effort. He also previously served at two other bank-focused investment banking firms. Allan began his career at the accounting firm Crowe, where for 20 years he provided conversion records management, software and support services, and other services to converting institutions and their advisers. In all, Allan has worked on more than 400 mutual-to-stock conversions in his career.

Allan joins a mutual depository institution advisory practice at Performance Trust that is already one of the most experienced at any investment banking firm in the country. Lee Burrows, Andy Hitt, Jeff Adams, and Mark Saunders previously worked together at Trident Securities and later at Banks Street Partners before joining Performance Trust in 2019. Together in their careers, the team has advised on more than 500 mutual institution transactions dating back to the 1980s.

"Mutual banks have long been a cornerstone of community-focused banking in the United States, and Performance Trust bankers have extensive experience helping these banks meet or exceed their goals," Allan said. "I am excited to be joining Performance Trust and look forward to helping the team continue to deliver on its commitment to the community banking space."

Performance Trust is focused on redefining the investment banking industry by offering a unique and customized approach to strategic advisory, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and balance sheet solutions for financial institutions.

