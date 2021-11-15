DarioHealth Appoints Seasoned Health Care Executive Jerrod Helms as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that the Company appointed Jerrod Helms to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to support the rapid expansion of business in the employer, payer, provider and partnership markets that the company has seen over the last quarter and the anticipated acceleration into 2022. Mr. Helms will report to Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

"Dario is experiencing significant commercial acceleration as demonstrated by the number of recent customer wins and the expanding opportunity going forward as demand for our multi-chronic digital therapeutic solutions grows in every one of our market segments. Adding Jerrod to our senior leadership team in this new position bolsters our ability to capitalize on our growing opportunities and streamline the organization in recognition of the tremendous company growth over the last year. We are thrilled to welcome him to Dario, and excited about the progress we can make together," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager North America.

Mr. Helms brings a wealth of sales leadership experience in the business-to-business health care markets, with a successful track record of selling to employers and health plans. In his role as CCO, Jerrod will be responsible for all Dario sales channels and partnerships. He joins Dario after most recently serving as Head of Sales at the combined entity of Ginger and Headspace, and he previously held sales leadership roles at Virgin Pulse and Humana.

"Dario is at an incredibly exciting stage as momentum in the employer, payer and provider markets swings towards more integrated, highly personalized solutions. Buyers are looking for integrated, user-centric solutions that deliver better value, and I believe Dario is poised to accelerate growth significantly," said Jerrod Helms.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its anticipated acceleration of the expansion of business in the employer, payer, provider and partnership markets into 2022, the growth in demand for its multi-chronic digital therapeutics solution in each of its market segments, that the addition of Mr. Helms bolsters its ability to capitalize on its growing opportunities and the belief that it is posed to accelerate growth significantly. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

