CP recognized for continued sustainability leadership, again named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for 2021. This marks the second consecutive year CP has been listed on the DJSI North America.

The index comprises sustainability leaders representing the top 20 percent of the largest 600 North American companies evaluated by S&P Global, selected from a record number of participants in 2021. Performance is measured through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, a comprehensive evaluation of economic, environmental and social criteria.

"We are proud that DJSI is recognizing CP's commitment to being a sustainability leader in the transportation sector," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continually look for innovative, impactful ways to advance our objectives and to embed sustainability in all levels of our organization."

CP's continued inclusion on the index results from a long-term organizational commitment to continuous improvement and reporting sustainability practices and performance. The company recently released its 2020 corporate sustainability report highlighting its successes and achievements toward being a sustainably driven railroad. This report expands on CP's prior sustainability disclosures, including content aligned with the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure and highlighting CP's support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of the company's commitment to sustainability leadership, CP published its first Climate Strategy, which charts a path to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt railroad operations to the physical risks of climate change. The Climate Strategy establishes ambitious science-based emissions reduction targets, supported by meaningful actions to reduce GHG emissions, including installing a large solar farm at CP's Calgary headquarters and expanding the Hydrogen Locomotive Program. CP supports the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, which seek to limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

For more information about CP's sustainability initiatives, visit sustainability.cpr.ca.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

