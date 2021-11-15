BlueRush Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. to Market Making Services

Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQB: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ‎("ITG") to provide market making (liquidity and stability) for the Company's listed shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

ITG is dedicated specifically to professional trading. ITG employs real traders, the latest in trading technology and risk management tools and in-depth market structure expertise. ITG, a Proprietary Trading and Market Making firm, is a member of IIROC, CIPF, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. ITG provides various services such as Price Discovery and Market Making for Traders, Marketplaces and Issuers. ITG operates out of two offices in the Greater Toronto Area (Ontario, Canada). For further information regarding ITG, please visit ITG's website at https://independent-trading-group.com.

The fees incurred by BlueRush in consideration for the services provided by ITG consist of cash consideration of $5,000 per month, effective November 5, 2021, and each month thereafter during the initial three-month term. The term will renew for subsequent one month terms, at $5,000 per month, unless either party provides 30 days written notice prior to the end of a term.

BlueRush and ITG act at arm's length, and ITG has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in BlueRush or its securities. The fee paid by BlueRush to ITG is for services only. The engagement of ITG by BlueRush is subject to approval of the Exchange.

Company also announces the resignation of Michael Beckerman as a director of the Company.‎ The ‎Company thanks Mr. Beckerman for all of his efforts and ‎‎commitment to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.‎

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: http://www.bluerush.com.

