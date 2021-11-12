Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."
"During the third quarter of 2021, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 113 stores during 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 893 stores as of September 30, 2021."
"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.
Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $94.4 million, an increase of 18.1% from $79.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 38.0% increase in our wholesale business partially offset by a 7.6% decrease in retail business.
Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 7.6% to $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $34.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the e-commerce sales. The Company operated 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021, compared with 923 retail stores as of September 30, 2020.
Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 38.0% to $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $45.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in sales in Mainland China, Europe-Other, Japan and United States partially offset by a decrease in sales in Hong Kong and United Kingdom.
Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 2% to $23.2 million, compared with $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 24.6% from 29.6% for the third quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 10.3% to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $14.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 40.3% compared to 41.6% for the third quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 11.2% to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 16.4% from 20.4% for the third quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 11.1% to $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales, compared with $13.0 million, or 16.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the higher travelling expenses.
General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased by 21.1% to $9.5 million, or 10% of total sales, compared with $7.8 million, or 9.8% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased salaries.
(Loss) Income from operations was ($0.7 million) for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Net loss attributable to the Company for the third quarter of 2021 was ($3.2 million) compared with $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share were ($0.22) for the third quarter of 2021 compared with $0.15 for the third quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $48.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $44.6 million as of September 30, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $67.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2021(8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 12, 2021). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-800-289-0438 or +1-323-794-2423 and using the access code 7678571. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.
A replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 7678571.
About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.
Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,336
$
81,865
Restricted cash
43,176
39,858
Trading securities
3,068
1,792
Accounts receivable, net
61,525
53,285
Inventories
67,275
53,893
Advances on inventory purchases
9,864
10,261
Value added tax receivable
2,484
1,244
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
6,638
5,479
Amounts due from related parties
1,994
567
Total Current Assets
243,360
248,244
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Equity security investment
5,903
3,932
Intangible assets, net
4,686
4,794
Property and equipment, net
32,747
32,164
Operating lease right-of-use assets
49,002
41,690
Deferred tax assets
265
902
Other non-current assets
771
-
Total Non-Current Assets
93,374
83,482
TOTAL ASSETS
$
337,734
$
331,726
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Bank loans
$
67,848
$
65,919
Accounts payable
73,120
67,762
Accounts payable and other payables – related parties
1,016
3,764
Other payables and accrued liabilities
13,758
16,073
Value added and other taxes payable
554
909
Income tax payable
1,900
1,062
Current operating lease liabilities
40,590
33,481
Total Current Liabilities
198,786
188,970
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current operating lease liabilities
8,549
8,307
TOTAL LIABILITIES
207,335
197,277
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,812,312
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
3,660
3,650
Retained earnings
103,013
109,171
Statutory reserve
20,376
20,376
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,610
4,590
Amounts due from related party
(2,275)
(3,353)
Total equity
130,399
134,449
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
337,734
$
331,726
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
NET SALES
$
94,406
$
79,908
$
225,776
$
188,350
COST OF SALES
71,196
56,235
161,738
134,193
GROSS PROFIT
23,210
23,673
64,038
54,157
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling expenses
14,443
12,996
44,495
39,101
General and administrative expenses
9,467
7,818
24,980
19,574
Total Operating Expenses
23,910
20,814
69,475
58,675
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
(700)
2,859
(5,437)
(4,518)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)
Interest income
176
313
928
930
Interest expense
(1,218)
(700)
(1,909)
(1,607)
Government subsidy
340
235
842
926
(Loss) Gain from changes in fair values of
(123)
(4)
2,151
-
Other income (expenses)
253
343
1,027
1,310
Total Other Income (expenses), Net
(572)
187
3,039
1,559
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
(1,272)
3,046
(2,398)
(2,959)
Income tax expense
(1,945)
(822)
(3,759)
(1,315)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
(3,217)
2,224
(6,157)
(4,274)
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
-
(8)
-
(4)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
(3,217)
2,216
(6,157)
(4,278)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(3,217)
$
2,224
$
(6,157)
$
(4,274)
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
(1,061)
4,664
1,020
2,964
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(4,278)
6,888
(5,137)
(1,310)
Comprehensive loss attributable to the non-controlling
-
51
-
53
COMPREHENSIVE
$
(4,278)
$
6,939
$
(5,137)
$
(1,257)
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE
Basic and diluted
$
(0.22)
$
0.15
$
(0.42)
$
(0.29)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic
14,811,073
14,808,737
14,810,585
14,805,987
See the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Addition
Retained Earnings
Accumulated
Amoun
Total
Common Stock
paid-in
Statutor
Comprehens
related
of the
Total
Shares
Amou
capital
Unrestrict
reserve
loss
party
Company
equity
Balance at
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
109,171
$
20,376
$
4,590
$
(3,353)
$
134,449
$
134,449
Stock issued
1,500
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net loss
-
-
-
(1,170)
-
-
-
(1,170)
(1,170)
Net cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
379
379
379
Foreign
(1,352)
-
(1,352)
(1,352)
Balance at
14,810,660
15
3,655
108,001
20,376
3,238
(2,974)
132,311
132,311
Net loss
(1,771)
(1,771)
(1,771)
Net cash
386
386
386
Foreign
3,434
3,434
3,434
Balance at
14,810,660
$
15
$
3,655
$
106,230
$
20,376
$
6,672
$
(2,588)
$
134,360
$
134,360
Stock issued
1,652
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net (Loss)
(3,217)
(3,217)
(3,217)
Net cash
313
313
313
Foreign
(1,062)
(1,062)
(1,062)
Balance at
14,812,312
$
15
$
3,660
$
103,013
$
20,376
$
5,610
$
(2,275)
$
130,399
$
130,399
Additio
Retained Earnings
Accumulate
Amount
Total
Non-
Common Stock
paid-in
Statuto
Comprehen
related
of the
controll
Total
Shares
Amou
capital
Unrestric
reserv
loss
party
Company
Interest
equity
Balance at
14,801,770
$
15
$
3,640
$
106,328
$
19,939
$
(4,330)
$
(4,932)
$
120,660
(1,510)
$
119,150
Stock issued
3,062
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net loss
-
-
-
(2,701)
-
-
-
(2,701)
3
(2,698)
Net cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
785
785
-
785
Foreign
(1,440)
-
(1,440)
3
(1,437)
Balance at
14,804,832
15
3,645
103,627
19,939
(5,770)
(4,147)
117,309
(1,504)
115,805
Net loss
(3,794)
(3,794)
(6)
(3,800)
Net cash
151
151
151
Foreign
(261)
(261)
(2)
(263)
Balance at
14,804,832
$
15
$
3,645
$
99,833
$
19,939
$
(6,031)
$
(3,996)
$
113,405
(1,512)
$
111,893
Stock issued
4,328
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
5
Net income
2,216
2,216
8
2,224
Net cash
566
566
-
566
Foreign
4,723
4,723
(59)
4,664
Balance at
14,809,160
$
15
$
3,650
$
102,049
$
19,939
$
(1,308)
$
(3,430)
$
120,915
(1,563)
$
119,352
EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(6,157)
$
(4,274)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,384
4,114
Loss from sale of property and equipment
590
283
Provision of bad debt allowance
676
683
Write off obsolete inventories
7,595
5,786
Changes in fair value of investment
(2,151)
13
Deferred income tax
644
(165)
Stock-based compensation
10
10
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(8,614)
15,571
Inventories
(20,702)
16,135
Value added tax receivable
(1,235)
(577)
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
(1,096)
50
Advances on inventory purchases
586
2,461
Amounts due from related parties
(1,514)
(848)
Accounts payable
5,930
(7,842)
Accounts payable and other payables- related parties
(3,204)
(1,112)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
(3,332)
(6,093)
Value added and other taxes payable
(360)
467
Income tax payable
831
(64)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(27,119)
24,598
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment
(5,109)
(2,769)
Net (purchase) sale of trading securities
(1,077)
(901)
Investment payment
(773)
(2,860)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(6,959)
(6,530)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bank loans
56,110
66,599
Repayment of bank loans
(54,565)
(49,278)
Net collection (advance) of amounts due from related party (equity)
1,630
1,618
Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities
3,175
18,939
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
693
2,740
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
(30,211)
39,747
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT
121,723
50,755
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF
$
91,512
$
90,502
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within
Cash and Cash Equivalents
48,336
69,950
Restricted cash
43,176
20,552
$
91,512
$
90,502
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
1,909
$
1,607
Income taxes
$
2,272
$
1,455
