Autoimmune Registry Annual Meeting on 12/15/2021 hosts panel with 5 Clinical Research Participants

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, December 15th from 6-8pm EST the Autoimmune Registry will hold its Annual Research Meeting. Our theme this year is "Patient to Patient on Clinical Research." Three patients with autoimmune diseases who have not participated in research will ask our panel of 5 patients who have participated in research questions about their experience. They will be opening up about their personal journeys, talking about what they know now, and answering questions from the audience about what it's like to be part of a clinical trial or clinical research project.

Autoimmune Registry (PRNewsfoto/Autoimmune Registry)

The Annual Research Meeting is all virtual this year, but space is limited and our list of questions is already growing fast, so register today if you have a question you want answered by our panel!

Autoimmune Registry, Inc., ARI, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit umbrella organization that provides a hub for research, statistics, and patient data on all autoimmune diseases. Today, over 3,000 participants find ways to participate in research ranging from evaluation of new drugs to mobile apps that help manage diet and exercise to control symptoms. Participation is compensated and all research is voluntary. For more information, visit the Autoimmune Registry, www.autoimmuneregistry.org.

