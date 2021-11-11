Hyde Hotel Opens First International Property Outside Of The U.S.

Hyde Dubai will be the fifth under the Hyde Brand. Ideally situated in Business Bay, the property offers 276-keys with a prominent location overlooking the Dubai Canal and Promenade and breathtaking views of the Dubai skyline

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The much anticipated Hyde Hotel Dubai today opens in Business Bay in collaboration with owner, Emerald Palace Group. The stylish, understated hotel will provide a sanctuary for those in-the-know, offering a new-kind of bespoke hospitality dialing into guest's needs, interests, and aspirations. A hideaway in the heart of the city, Hyde Dubai celebrates true discovery and authentic human connection, aiming to create iconic, personal, and captivating moments.

Hyde Dubai Logo

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, formed in 2021.

Philippe Zrihen, Brand COO & Head of North America, Ennismore said, "We are thrilled to introduce the Hyde brand to the Middle East and to bring this iconic brand outside of the United States for the first time. The hotel will be home to four of our most craveable culinary experiences including Cleo and its dynamic Levantine menu, Katsuya's contemporary take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Hudson Tavern and The Perq. We truly believe that Hyde Dubai will be a highly sought-after destination in the city, for global travellers and locals alike."

Dr. Mkhitaryan, Group Owner of Emerald Palace Group said: "We are delighted to partner with the Hyde Hotel brand to launch the first international property outside of the US and in the UAE. This will be an exciting move for Emerald Palace Group and one that we are very much looking forward to having in our portfolio of hotels and residences. Hyde Hotel Dubai will be bringing guests a hideaway in the city offering a new kind of bespoke hospitality. We're ready to welcome guests through the doors and we're confident they will appreciate every last detail."

With interiors developed and conceptualized by renowned Italian designer Ciarmoli Queda, each of the hotel's 276 rooms and suites have been expertly designed to reflect the hotel's stylish take on a city sanctuary with inspiration from art and design from around the world. South African designer, Tristan Plessis is the designer behind stunning outlets Cleo, Hudson Tavern and Katsuya, as well as the chic pool side area where guests can relax by the pool enjoying this enclave of exclusivity.

Take your pick from the many room categories on offer including the Deluxe Hyde Out rooms, complete with an inclusive balcony and Hyde signature King Bed or the Hyde and Seek twin room option. The premium Hyde Away rooms feature a unique view of the Burj Khalifa and accommodate two adults and a child; while the Hyde Us family room is home to a large, separate living room. The hotel's luxurious suites include the Junior Hyde Me suite, the Executive Hyde In and the Presidential Hydden Gem suite.

True to the Ennismore portfolio, Hyde Hotel Dubai will offer a variety of unique culinary concepts, cementing the hotel's belief that food is how you experience a destination. Whimsical and surprising, Katsuya merges traditional Japanese cuisine with modern techniques and flavours delivering an entirely original experience. Guests and locals can enjoy signature cocktails, unique rolls, specialty sushi and sashimi platters. A New York speakeasy vibe in Dubai is on offer at the Hudson Tavern, bringing an urban escape complete with craft burgers, master mixology and a laid-back atmosphere at this candlelit tavern. Guests and locals can enjoy familiar flavours enhanced by a worldly charm at Cleo, perfectly capturing the vibrancy of Eastern Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. With a revolving menu designed to surprise and delight with every visit, Cleo draws inspiration from Lebanon, Syria, Greece and Italy – putting a modern twist on classic Levantine cuisine. The Perq's partnership with the local, specialty coffee roaster, Nightjar, brings guests standout coffee with a daily selection of freshly baked homemade pastries and savoury snacks including gourmet quiches, salads, and toasts.

Inspired by beauty rituals from around the world, the Hyde Hotel's Spa, Cinq Mondes Dubai offers the epitome of personal wellbeing. Holistic treatments carried out by expert therapists strive for deep regeneration of the mind and body.

For more information and reservations visit https://www.sbe.com/hotels/hyde/dubai or reservations@hydedubai.com / +971 487 1111

About Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences

When Hyde Lounge opened in 2005, it transformed the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles along with the concept of nightlife itself. Since that time, the brand has expanded to include Hyde Hotels and Residences, Beach Clubs, and Mixology Lounges, inviting its followers to enjoy a new kind of lifestyle at locations from Miami to Sydney. Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences currently located in Miami, Hollywood, FL and Dubai are intuitively dialed into the desires of the in-the-know, their interests, aspirations and tastes. This is a new kind of hospitality, grounded in the spirit of discovery. Hyde is more than a brand, it's a state of mind. Learn more at HydeHotels.com .

Hyde Hotels, Resorts & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Ennismore is a joint- venture with Accor, formed in 2021. ennismore.com

About Ennismore

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global portfolio of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations around the world. The Ennismore team is made up of some of the brightest doers, thinkers and makers from inside and outside the industry - including an in-house creative studio, a fully integrated F&B concept platform and a digital product & tech innovation lab - who together create brands that inspire discovery.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, bringing together an unrivalled portfolio of global brands, with Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under the leadership of Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 hotel & co-working brands and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations. The portfolio includes 87 operating properties globally, with a further 141 hotels in the pipeline across different regions, with strong growth coming from The Hoxton, Mondrian, SLS, SO/ and Tribe; complemented by flagship restaurant brands Bibo, Carna, Fi'Lia and Seabird.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore Portfolio: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, Jo&Joe, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, Tribe and Working From_.

ennismore.com

Hyde Hotel Pool

