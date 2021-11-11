Endeavor Business Media Acquires 3DX Media

This acquisition further advances Endeavor's strong market position as a leading provider of information, resources, and networking opportunities in the Design & Engineering space.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of 3DX Media, a producer of 3D product models for engineers to upload directly into their CAD software.

The 3D CAD software market is growing in nearly every market we serve, from manufacturing to healthcare to automotive.

The strategic move provides Endeavor's engineering community of over 535,000 engaged design and engineering decision makers with an invaluable tool to help streamline their design and development process.

"The 3D CAD software market is growing in nearly every market we serve, from manufacturing to healthcare to automotive," says Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "Along with the opportunity to create 3D CAD models, the acquisition of 3DX also brings with it a robust community of engineers that will benefit from the rich information and resources provided by our Design & Engineering Group."

By purchasing 3DX Media, the Design & Engineering Group continues to build on the total design process—from design concept to product purchase. "Adding the ability to create and access 3D CAD models helps our customers expand their product portfolio and helps our audience improve design quality and speed to market," says Tracy Smith, EVP for the Design & Engineering Group.

3D CAD solutions are increasingly being leveraged to streamline collaborative design processes, simplify complex design structures and offer convenience to partners. "This is an essential step in continuing to offer our audiences the tools and resources they need to do their job efficiently and effectively," says Ferrell.

