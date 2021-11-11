CommCan brings recreational cannabis to the historic town of Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth Cannabis Co. expanded its retail operations to Rehoboth, Massachusetts with the grand opening of its third dispensary on Saturday, November 6th. Store hours are 10:00AM to 8:00PM; seven days/week CommCan Rehoboth, located at 150 Barney Ave., is Rehoboth's first cannabis dispensary and is accessible to anyone 21 years of age or older. Situated in Southeastern Massachusetts and established in 1643, Rehoboth is one of the oldest towns in the United States. The recently constructed 4,000 square foot dispensary features 13 points of sale, ample parking and easy access from Routes 6, 44, 136 and Interstate 195. CommCan Rehoboth is located 15 minutes East of Providence RI.

CommCan Rehoboth will feature CommCan's family of products including CommCan flower, DRiP concentrates, Bite edibles, SIP sodas and TINQ tinctures and salves. As the sole cultivator of Cookies (the iconic international cannabis and lifestyle brand) CommCan Rehoboth will feature Cookies flower and pre-roll joints as well. The store will also feature other top brands from across Massachusetts.

"I am incredibly excited to expand the CommCan family to Southeastern Massachusetts. The people of Rehoboth have been amazing to work with and we are going to give them something to be proud of." -Marc Rosenfeld, CEO CommCan, Inc.

CommCan Rehoboth brings twenty-six full time jobs to the town, with additional hiring planned for the future. In addition to the standard taxes benefiting the Town, Rehoboth will receive a total of 6% of gross sales through the execution of a Host Community Agreement and taxes applied to the sale of cannabis by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

CommCan, founded and wholly owned by siblings Ellen, Jon and Marc Rosenfeld in 2015, is the first and largest family-owned and operated cannabis company in Massachusetts. CommCan is also the first certified woman owned cannabis company as well as the largest LGBTQ owned cannabis company in Massachusetts. CommCan is the creator of cannabis concentrates brand DRiP, edibles brand Bite, tincture and topical brand TINQ and produces the first recreationally compliant beverage on the East Coast - SIP.

CommCan owns and operates a recreational/medical dispensary in the Town of Millis, a medical dispensary in the Town of Southborough and possesses all necessary local and state permits to construct a medical dispensary in the Town of Mansfield. CommCan's cultivation and production facility in the Town of Medway was the state's first ground up, purpose-built cannabis facility in Massachusetts. At 60,000 square feet, the facility boasts 40,000 square feet of canopy, an extraction lab with c1D1 room, commercial kitchen and soda factory.

