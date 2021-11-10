WalkMe and Deloitte Enter Strategic Alliance to Deliver Exponential Value to Enterprise Digital Transformation Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced it has entered into an alliance agreement with Deloitte, a global leader in Human Capital and Business Transformation Consulting. Deloitte is investing in a dedicated team in the U.S. to provide technology adoption solutions via its newly-created Digital Adoption Services business. Developed in conjunction with WalkMe, clients can leverage these services to realize the rapid results that digital transformation strategies can deliver.

According to Constellation Research , digital transformation continues to be the number one budget priority for CIOs. There is a market need for Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) that WalkMe and Deloitte are setting out to meet with this alliance.

"The need for modernizing how people engage with and adopt digital technologies was a trend prior to the pandemic, and it has only accelerated since," said Nathan Sloan, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Leader of Deloitte's Organization Transformation practice. "To address these challenges and enhance the solutions we provide our clients, Deloitte is building out our Digital Adoption Platform Services with WalkMe, the recognized market leader in digital adoption platforms. Enabling clients to achieve the adoption of digital investments is a key priority of Deloitte, and we are pleased to align with WalkMe on this endeavor."

Digital adoption is the process by which companies help ensure their employees and customers are making the most effective use of their digital assets. With more than 35 million users in over 42 countries, and 31% of the Fortune 500, WalkMe is the pioneer of DAP technologies. Its no-code, platform-agnostic solution runs across all underlying applications – for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack.

"The demand for DAP continues to grow as more and more enterprises realize there cannot be digital transformation without digital adoption," said Amir Farhi, Chief Business Development Officer at WalkMe. "And across its vast client base, Deloitte has been observing this 'hand and glove' relationship between the two initiatives. Through this alliance, WalkMe and Deloitte are making digital transformation success a reality for more enterprises, simply through making DAP a readily-available complement to digital projects."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About WalkMe

WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

