Sensei Launches Golf And Tennis Optimal Wellbeing Programs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the Optimal Wellbeing Program (OWP) that launched in February at the secluded Hawaiian wellness retreat, Sensei Lānaʻi, a Four Seasons Resort, to enhance overall health and wellbeing, Sensei will now apply the same data and programs to two new sports performance packages for golf and tennis enthusiasts looking to improve their overall health, productivity and game.

"The launch of OWP was such a success that we wanted to expand the use of the data captured through WHOOP wearable technology and our on-site diagnostics as well as the guidance offered by our practitioners to help guests achieve and sustain their wellness goals," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Sensei. "With premier tennis and world-class oceanfront golf on Lānaʻi, our guests will apply our data-driven OWP techniques to enhance their skills through a highly tailored itinerary designed by our Sensei Guides and sports instructors."

The tailored programs are not traditional tennis or golf clinics, but an integration of Sensei's popular Optimal Wellbeing Program (OWP) with sports instruction. As with the original OWP, technology is leveraged to track and analyze each guest's unique health data, as well as consultation with exercise physiologists, nutritionists and mindfulness coaches and other practitioners. That data, including a wearable device through a partnership with WHOOP , the human performance company, is then layered in with additional golf and tennis performance metrics through detailed video analysis and instruction. Guests are supported at every step from goal setting to daily practices with an integrated team of Sensei Guides, wellness practitioners and golf and tennis professionals who incorporate the Sensei philosophy — distilling the wellbeing journey into three simple paths for healthier living: Move, Nourish and Rest.

Golf Optimal Wellbeing Program

Designed for intermediate and advanced players, the five-night program with Sunday arrival starts at $1,640 per night (single) / $2,480 per night (double). Highlights include:

Eight (8)-plus hours of one-on-one instruction with a golf instructor, which includes:

Tennis Optimal Wellbeing Program

Designed for Level 4.0 tennis players (as ranked by the National Tennis Rating Program), the five-night program with Sunday arrival starts at $1,555 per night (single) / $2,310 per night (double). Highlights include:

Four-plus hours of one-on-one instruction with a tennis professional and working with other similar-level 4.0 players, which includes:

Both programs include the same amenities as the original OWP, including luxurious accommodations, personalized support from pre-arrival through post-stay, biometrics testing, WHOOP wearable technology, private wellness consultations, restorative spa treatments, semi-private round-trip air transport from HNL and more. Given the in-depth and one-on-one experience, weekly availability for the Golf and Tennis Optimal Wellbeing Programs is limited. Reservations can be made today for stays beginning January 2, 2022 and require minimum 14-days advance notice to allow for optimal data collection in preparation of guest visit and personalized programming. Guests are invited to visit Sensei.com or call 808-731-1218 to learn more.

About Sensei Lāna'i, A Four Seasons Resort

Sensei Retreats, the first of which is Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort, is where people come to learn the Sensei Way. Located in the most luxurious and inspiring setting, each guest's stay is led by Sensei Guides and practitioners who hold degrees in their respective fields including exercise science, nutrition, and mindfulness, and is highly customized to help align guest's actions with their intentions. Highlights include private wellness consultations, small indoor and outdoor classes, relaxing treatments in individual 1000-square-feet spa hales, island adventures and innovative dining guided by the Sensei nutritional philosophy. Additional amenities are expansive tropical gardens decorated with outdoor sculptures by renowned artists, state-of-the-art fitness and yoga facilities, tranquil lagoon-inspired outdoor pool, secluded outdoor onsen baths, nearby hiking, island activities and more.

About Sensei

Sensei applies data-driven health knowledge and utilizes technology in its programs and services to promote preventative care and healthy lifestyle practices. It was founded by Larry Ellison , technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, and Dr. David Agus , a world-leading physician and scientist, The New York Times best-selling author and CBS News contributor. The two leading innovators were brought together by the loss of a close friend and motivated by a shared purpose: to help people live longer, healthier lives through the most current, evidence-led knowledge combined with a fresh philosophy on food, health, and lifestyle. The Sensei Way is informed by Dr. Agus' lifetime of knowledge and devotion to self-care and preventative health science, and is based on the paths of move, nourish, and rest to address wellbeing and give people the ability to grow well.

