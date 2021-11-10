GOBankingRates Launches Brand New Product That Will Reach New Audiences

Smaller and mid-sized financial institutions will get the opportunity to play on an even playing field with the launch of this new product

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOBankingRates is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new product that will help financial institutions reach new audiences across the country.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates)

The New Customer Accelerator consists of different Core programs that are specifically designed for smaller and mid-sized financial institutions to advertise with GOBankingRates on budget friendly programs targeted to drive new customers. These programs utilize a variety of some of the most effective platforms (customer acquisition units, display ads, article reviews, text links, advertorial content) into packages to get maximum value for those smaller investment levels. With this new product comes the opportunity for a new client to try and evaluate without committing to a large budget to start. These programs are perfect for those clients who want to start out smaller but still drive and bring in new accounts, and then grow over time.

Local, regional, digital-only, and credit unions are giving Americans more options than ever these days to pick the right financial institution for them. People can do a lot more comparisons with these smaller institutions than ever before, but many people don't know much about these institutions and rely on locating content with information about them.GOBankingRates can help these institutions deliver this content to Americans in need with advertising opportunities. "With so many financial options and programs these days, banks and credit unions are having a difficult time getting that information out to the in-market audience," said Brett Rossmann, CEO at GOBankingRates. "What we have done is make it easy for financial institutions of all sizes to get those programs out to the market, with the ability to compare against other programs, and drive that audience to them with proven platforms on a very budget friendly investment level."

How It Works

These programs are set up on a CPC model designed to exceed the specific KPIs of each financial institution. The Core programs are designed to be scalable into larger and larger partnerships over time with GOBankingRates optimizing the campaign and continuing to deliver quality traffic / ROI based upon the campaign set up and targets of each individual institution.

"We're offering the incredible value of proven programs that drive results into a budget-friendly investment level that any size (small or large) financial institution can enjoy," said Michael Goldstein, Director of Sales at GOBankingRates . "By combining some of our best performing platforms into a budget-friendly investment level, this allows the smaller to mid-size financial institution to compete and attract the in-market audience that are looking for different options and incentives these days."

