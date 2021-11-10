Alurx, the All-In-One Wellness Hub, Launches New Vitamin And Wellness Gummies

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alurx launches a collection of vitamin and wellness gummies. Formulated by experts and flavored by nature, the four delicious and effective dietary supplements are packed with potent, natural antioxidants to support immune health, skin health and overall wellness. Each gummy is vetted by the Alurx Medical and Expert Council and curated to guide your wellness journey. "The winter season often brings new challenges to your immune system, daily stressors and increased fatigue levels. We offer simple solutions to get you more relaxed and stronger from head to toe," says Founder & CEO Julia Stewart:

Alurx Natural Vitamin Gummies

The Elderberry Gummy combines three potent wellness boosters: Vitamin C, Zinc, and Elderberry, an antioxidant-rich fruit well-known as a botanical remedy to calm inflammation, ease stress and promote overall health. Vitamin C helps support the body's natural defense system while Zinc helps with immunity and metabolism functions.

For a concentrated dose of Vitamin C, the High Potency Vitamin C Gummy provides essential antioxidant support for all seasons. "Immune health support is a year-round concern", explains Dr Micah Yu , AMEC member. Vitamin C also helps produce collagen, the building block of healthy skin, for inner health and outer glow.

The Collagen and Biotin Gummy includes Vitamin C with Vitamin E and Zinc for skin health, shiny hair and strong nails. Naturally lemon flavored, this gummy is a delicious essential step in your daily skincare ritual and the perfect partner for holiday sparkle.

For a calm mind, the Hemp Gummy contains 10 mg of Hemp for a more balanced sense of wellbeing whether you are settling down post-workout or as part of your sleep ritual. Sleep Expert and AMEC member Sarah Moe recommends including a wellness gummy to help you adjust to seasonal changes, to ease you through any stressful day and prepare for a more restful night.

All vitamin and wellness gummies are gelatin free, gluten free, vegan, 0% THC and available in simple, effective Ritual Sets. Alurx allows everyone to choose amongst personalized approaches to help shape their individual path to wellness.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alurx Wellness