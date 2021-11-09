Winston & Strawn Adds Finance Partner Ryan Hunsaker In Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global law firm of Winston & Strawn LLP today announced the appointment of Ryan B. Hunsaker as a partner in the firm's Houston office and a member of the Finance Practice.

Ryan brings more than a decade of experience in commercial lending and finance transactions, with a heavy focus on oil and gas exploration, and production and oilfield services. He has secured more than $6 billion in loans and other credit facilities for large, publicly traded oil and gas producers, as well as mid-size public and private companies. His experience includes transactions involving secured and unsecured lending, syndicated credit facilities, senior and subordinated financings, intercreditor agreements, and restructuring/workout financings.

"Houston continues to grow as a focal point for financing the energy sector," said Mike Blankenship, managing partner for Winston's Houston office. "Adding Ryan to our team enhances Winston's position as the strongest partner for complex transactions in oil and gas, and energy transition."

A graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, Ryan has represented agent banks, public and private borrowers, and alternative lenders in U.S. and international financing transactions.

"Winston & Strawn has an outstanding reputation for advising clients on highly structured lending and credit deals," Ryan said. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the Houston office, and to the continued evolution of Houston as a financial center."

"Traditional energy producers are beginning to transition into a cleaner future, which will require substantial capital investment," said Winston & Strawn Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Ryan's experience in this arena will be a substantial benefit in helping to drive this forward."

