Subtle Medical Receives Vizient Contract for Medical Imaging Software

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to make medical imaging faster, safer, and smarter, announced today it has received a contract for image enhancement software solutions from Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. Vizient's diverse customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks, and nonacute health care providers, representing more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume. The contract offers Vizient members negotiated pricing for Subtle Medical's SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ image enhancement software. Meet with Subtle Medical at RSNA 2021 .

(PRNewsfoto/Subtle Medical, Inc.)

Vizient members receive negotiated pricing for Subtle Medical's SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ image enhancement software.

Subtle Medical's focus is on applying proprietary deep learning algorithms to image acquisition, an area of considerable importance in healthcare given the millions of scans conducted at busy radiology departments and imaging centers. Subtle's vendor neutral-suite of AI-powered products empowers hospitals and imaging institutions with the ability to restore image quality back to standard of care when conducting faster PET and MRI exams and lower dose PET exams. The software provides a virtual performance upgrade compatible with any scanner brand to help institutions extend the life of their existing scanner fleet.

"Our technology not only improves patient experience during procedures, but also allows centers to see more patients through an improved workflow," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical. "We look forward to offering Vizient members high quality imaging and an increased level of care to their patients at contracted pricing."

Centers who wish to scan more patients a day, increase their workflow efficiency, and reduce wait times for critical imaging procedures can use Subtle's solutions to maintain excellent diagnostic image quality on faster imaging protocols. Shorter scan times are particularly beneficial to children who have a hard time holding still and patients who experience pain and anxiety during these lengthy procedures. Download a case study.

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is a healthcare technology company with a suite of deep learning solutions that increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. It was named CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company in 2020 and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

Media Contact:

Anna Menyhart-Borroni

Head of Marketing

anna@subtlemedical.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subtle Medical, Inc.