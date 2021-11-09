Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's third quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $128.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $155.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share.
"We have been telling you for years about the significant unrealized gains in our property portfolio which highlights the uniqueness of our diversified platform and differentiates us from our peers. We are pleased to announce that after quarter end, we established a new investment fund to hold our Woodstar affordable housing portfolio and sold a 20.6% interest in the fund at a valuation that is approximately $1.1 billion in excess of our cost. This crystallized a portion of our embedded gain and validated over 80% of the $4.57 per share estimated fair market value gains in our properties that we have spoken with you about. Our unique ability to monetize these embedded gains and create incremental value for our shareholders provides us enormous financial flexibility," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust.
"We deployed $3.8 billion of capital this quarter, growing our portfolio to an all-time high of over $21.0 billion. We further enhanced the strength of our balance sheet with the issuance of a $400.0 million corporate sustainability bond, and upsizes to our revolver, term loan and multifamily portfolio debt. We have a strong pipeline of domestic and international opportunities across our business cylinders and have already closed over $2.0 billion of investments in the fourth quarter, including $1.1 billion in commercial lending," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $76 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $21 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the severity and duration of economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic (including the emergence of new strains of the virus), completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended September 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
179,486
$
21,566
$
—
$
2,200
$
—
$
203,252
$
—
$
203,252
Interest income from investment securities
16,043
540
—
25,140
—
41,723
(31,026)
10,697
Servicing fees
99
—
—
15,447
—
15,546
(5,073)
10,473
Rental income
1,358
—
66,673
9,481
—
77,512
—
77,512
Other revenues
59
66
54
173
—
352
—
352
Total revenues
197,045
22,172
66,727
52,441
—
338,385
(36,099)
302,286
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
286
—
—
(1,239)
24,680
23,727
—
23,727
Interest expense
52,066
9,381
17,002
5,652
31,651
115,752
(221)
115,531
General and administrative
9,178
3,307
913
21,022
4,372
38,792
72
38,864
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
158
—
—
56
—
214
—
214
Costs of rental operations
438
—
26,634
4,444
—
31,516
—
31,516
Depreciation and amortization
312
101
17,882
3,746
—
22,041
—
22,041
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
19
(582)
—
—
—
(563)
—
(563)
Other expense
—
—
—
23
—
23
—
23
Total costs and expenses
62,457
12,207
62,431
33,704
60,703
231,502
(149)
231,353
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
28,049
28,049
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
(410)
—
(410)
2,647
2,237
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(8,682)
—
—
2,870
—
(5,812)
5,513
(299)
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
22,464
—
—
9,263
—
31,727
—
31,727
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,666
399
—
153
—
2,218
(176)
2,042
Loss on sale of investments and other assets, net
(47)
—
—
—
—
(47)
—
(47)
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
38,016
87
(318)
3,992
35
41,812
—
41,812
Foreign currency (loss) gain, net
(26,820)
(168)
(16)
1
—
(27,003)
—
(27,003)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(18)
—
—
(481)
(499)
—
(499)
Other loss, net
(964)
—
—
—
—
(964)
—
(964)
Total other income (loss)
25,633
300
(334)
15,869
(446)
41,022
36,033
77,055
Income (loss) before income taxes
160,221
10,265
3,962
34,606
(61,149)
147,905
83
147,988
Income tax (provision) benefit
(5,652)
488
—
(2,337)
—
(7,501)
—
(7,501)
Net income (loss)
154,569
10,753
3,962
32,269
(61,149)
140,404
83
140,487
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
—
(4,691)
(7,108)
—
(11,802)
(83)
(11,885)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
$
154,566
$
10,753
$
(729)
$
25,161
$
(61,149)
$
128,602
$
—
$
128,602
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs from successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles and any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income for the period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended September 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
154,566
$
10,753
$
(729)
$
25,161
$
(61,149)
$
128,602
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
4,691
—
—
4,691
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,787
423
54
1,108
6,080
9,452
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
953
953
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(98)
—
(89)
—
—
(187)
Depreciation and amortization
252
91
17,950
3,884
—
22,177
Credit loss provision (reversal), net
19
(582)
—
—
—
(563)
Interest income adjustment for securities
(171)
—
—
3,748
—
3,577
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(246)
(246)
Other non-cash items
3
—
(282)
173
(2)
(108)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(22,464)
—
—
(9,263)
—
(31,727)
Securities
8,682
—
—
(2,870)
—
5,812
Derivatives
(40,473)
(150)
(1,495)
(4,660)
2,406
(44,372)
Foreign currency
26,820
168
16
(1)
—
27,003
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(1,666)
(399)
—
(153)
—
(2,218)
Sales of properties
—
—
—
—
—
—
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
19,010
—
—
9,141
—
28,151
Securities
(11,093)
—
—
3,642
—
(7,451)
Derivatives
6,129
—
(35)
4,183
—
10,277
Foreign currency
(1,171)
(13)
(16)
1
—
(1,199)
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,806
399
—
261
—
2,466
Sales of properties
—
—
—
—
—
—
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$
141,938
$
10,690
$
20,065
$
34,355
$
(51,958)
$
155,090
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$
0.47
$
0.04
$
0.07
$
0.11
$
(0.17)
$
0.52
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$
515,776
$
61,545
$
—
$
5,778
$
—
$
583,099
$
—
$
583,099
Interest income from investment securities
51,618
1,659
—
71,748
—
125,025
(92,070)
32,955
Servicing fees
333
—
—
44,268
—
44,601
(14,862)
29,739
Rental income
4,116
—
197,187
29,666
—
230,969
—
230,969
Other revenues
223
228
138
3,032
—
3,621
—
3,621
Total revenues
572,066
63,432
197,325
154,492
—
987,315
(106,932)
880,383
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
901
—
—
(793)
91,584
91,692
21
91,713
Interest expense
144,717
27,916
49,697
16,890
89,970
329,190
(632)
328,558
General and administrative
30,922
10,281
2,964
65,182
13,172
122,521
244
122,765
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
522
249
—
35
—
806
—
806
Costs of rental operations
1,348
—
76,516
13,128
—
90,992
—
90,992
Depreciation and amortization
930
301
53,883
11,878
—
66,992
—
66,992
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(12,957)
594
—
—
—
(12,363)
—
(12,363)
Other expense
31
—
583
94
—
708
—
708
Total costs and expenses
166,414
39,341
183,643
106,414
194,726
690,538
(367)
690,171
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
—
—
—
—
—
—
80,303
80,303
Change in fair value of servicing rights
—
—
—
795
—
795
1,945
2,740
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(20,134)
—
—
(2,545)
—
(22,679)
23,582
903
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
24,079
—
—
44,037
—
68,116
—
68,116
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
5,415
75
—
235
—
5,725
277
6,002
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
16,627
27
—
9,723
—
26,377
—
26,377
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments, net
59,212
883
4,034
7,544
(5,881)
65,792
—
65,792
Foreign currency loss, net
(35,699)
(279)
(16)
(63)
—
(36,057)
—
(36,057)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(289)
(1,264)
(141)
(22)
(481)
(2,197)
—
(2,197)
Other (loss) income, net
(6,468)
23
—
29
—
(6,416)
—
(6,416)
Total other income (loss)
42,743
(535)
3,877
59,733
(6,362)
99,456
106,107
205,563
Income (loss) before income taxes
448,395
23,556
17,559
107,811
(201,088)
396,233
(458)
395,775
Income tax benefit (provision)
886
338
—
(7,602)
—
(6,378)
—
(6,378)
Net income (loss)
449,281
23,894
17,559
100,209
(201,088)
389,855
(458)
389,397
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(10)
—
(14,682)
(18,873)
—
(33,565)
458
(33,107)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
$
449,271
$
23,894
$
2,877
$
81,336
$
(201,088)
$
356,290
$
—
$
356,290
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
$
449,271
$
23,894
$
2,877
$
81,336
$
(201,088)
$
356,290
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
—
—
14,682
—
—
14,682
Non-cash equity compensation expense
5,427
1,163
142
3,179
19,448
29,359
Management incentive fee
—
—
—
—
19,107
19,107
Acquisition and investment pursuit costs
(458)
—
(266)
(58)
—
(782)
Depreciation and amortization
750
272
54,080
11,299
—
66,401
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(12,957)
594
—
—
—
(12,363)
Interest income adjustment for securities
(2,332)
—
—
11,405
—
9,073
Extinguishment of debt, net
—
—
—
—
(739)
(739)
Income tax (provision) benefit associated with realized (gains) losses
(6,495)
—
—
405
—
(6,090)
Other non-cash items
12
—
(881)
585
413
129
Reversal of GAAP unrealized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(24,079)
—
—
(44,037)
—
(68,116)
Securities
20,134
—
—
2,545
—
22,679
Derivatives
(64,050)
(1,068)
(9,342)
(9,452)
13,251
(70,661)
Foreign currency
35,699
279
16
63
—
36,057
(Earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
(5,415)
(75)
—
(235)
—
(5,725)
Sales of properties
(17,693)
—
—
(9,723)
—
(27,416)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
44,625
—
—
44,436
—
89,061
Realized credit loss
(7,757)
—
—
—
—
(7,757)
Securities
(32,042)
—
—
2,639
—
(29,403)
Derivatives
5,533
—
(104)
5,060
—
10,489
Foreign currency
10,131
(54)
(16)
(63)
—
9,998
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
9,468
75
—
2,001
—
11,544
Sales of properties
8,298
—
—
4,975
—
13,273
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$
416,070
$
25,080
$
61,188
$
106,360
$
(149,608)
$
459,090
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$
1.39
$
0.08
$
0.20
$
0.36
$
(0.50)
$
1.53
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of September 30, 2021
(Amounts in thousands)
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
19,626
$
16,695
$
32,162
$
29,027
$
175,197
$
272,707
$
609
$
273,316
Restricted cash
60,183
23,628
6,807
19,854
—
110,472
—
110,472
Loans held-for-investment, net
11,603,370
1,688,847
—
781
—
13,292,998
—
13,292,998
Loans held-for-sale
1,813,458
84,253
—
285,808
—
2,183,519
—
2,183,519
Investment securities
927,411
33,323
—
1,128,921
—
2,089,655
(1,418,768)
670,887
Properties, net
124,691
—
1,928,853
175,318
—
2,228,862
—
2,228,862
Intangible assets
—
—
35,958
68,596
—
104,554
(39,432)
65,122
Investment in unconsolidated entities
45,129
25,170
—
38,239
—
108,538
(14,538)
94,000
Goodwill
—
119,409
—
140,437
—
259,846
—
259,846
Derivative assets
31,835
36
96
78
20,521
52,566
—
52,566
Accrued interest receivable
101,539
4,372
—
1,887
447
108,245
(119)
108,126
Other assets
159,296
4,186
77,928
34,054
19,298
294,762
(92)
294,670
VIE assets, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
62,346,480
62,346,480
Total Assets
$
14,886,538
$
1,999,919
$
2,081,804
$
1,923,000
$
215,463
$
21,106,724
$
60,874,140
$
81,980,864
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$
55,572
$
10,064
$
48,663
$
44,405
$
51,321
$
210,025
$
55
$
210,080
Related-party payable
—
—
—
—
23,378
23,378
—
23,378
Dividends payable
—
—
—
—
139,738
139,738
—
139,738
Derivative liabilities
14,924
419
—
272
—
15,615
—
15,615
Secured financing agreements, net
7,206,946
905,343
1,873,053
763,555
774,812
11,523,709
(21,657)
11,502,052
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
2,209,270
404,960
—
—
—
2,614,230
—
2,614,230
Unsecured senior notes, net
—
—
—
—
1,733,684
1,733,684
—
1,733,684
VIE liabilities, at fair value
—
—
—
—
—
—
60,894,975
60,894,975
Total Liabilities
9,486,712
1,320,786
1,921,716
808,232
2,722,933
16,260,379
60,873,373
77,133,752
Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
—
—
—
—
2,961
2,961
—
2,961
Additional paid-in capital
929,932
636,911
17,137
(377,386)
4,063,671
5,270,265
—
5,270,265
Treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(138,022)
(138,022)
—
(138,022)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
40,486
—
—
—
—
40,486
—
40,486
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
4,429,290
42,222
(65,568)
1,342,156
(6,436,080)
(687,980)
—
(687,980)
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
5,399,708
679,133
(48,431)
964,770
(2,507,470)
4,487,710
—
4,487,710
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
118
—
208,519
149,998
—
358,635
767
359,402
Total Equity
5,399,826
679,133
160,088
1,114,768
(2,507,470)
4,846,345
767
4,847,112
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
14,886,538
$
1,999,919
$
2,081,804
$
1,923,000
$
215,463
$
21,106,724
$
60,874,140
$
81,980,864
