Marmic Fire & Safety Acquires APS FireCo

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marmic Fire & Safety Co, Inc. ("Marmic" or the "Company"), a leading fire and life safety service provider, is proud to announce that it has acquired APS FireCo ("APS"), a full-service fire protection company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. APS offers comprehensive fire protection services with advanced capabilities to support special hazard systems. With this acquisition, Marmic will carry on the legacy of the previous owners of APS while driving growth and expanding the Company's capabilities and footprint.

For over 40 years, APS has been a trusted provider of fire protection services and equipment in commercial, industrial, and special hazard settings. In 2010, Chad and Amy Mariska took over the family business and alongside Chris Jones successfully grew into a nationally and internationally recognized provider of exceptional fire and life safety services. To ensure the continuity of the business and lead future growth, Chad, Amy, and Chris will remain involved with the Company and continue as partial owners.

"We were approached by several interested parties and ultimately partnered with Marmic because of their sincere appreciation for our values, our culture, and the continuation of our legacy," said Chad Mariska. "Marmic is a growing family of fire protection professionals and we are excited to join forces in Oklahoma and Texas. We will continue providing best-in-class service to our customers and expand our service delivery into Marmic's customer base and geographic footprint."

"We are pleased to welcome the APS team into the Marmic family," said Michael Teeter, CEO of Marmic. "We are always looking for opportunities to acquire businesses where we can accomplish a four-way win between the current owners, their employees, their customers, and Marmic. APS is a great example of that philosophy in-action and we are thrilled to partner together. The acquisition of APS further advances our vision of being the top national provider of full-service self-perform fire & life safety services. The APS name and team are known for exceptional quality and are we proud to have them join us."

About Marmic Fire & Safety Co., Inc.

Marmic Fire & Safety Co. is a leading provider of recurring fire suppression installation and inspection, and repair services, hazard analysis and fire and personal safety products to commercial customers. Founded in 1951, Marmic has been family operated since its inception, and is run by the 3rd and 4th generation of the Teeter family. Marmic services over 40,000 customers throughout the United States across a wide variety of end-markets.

Marmic prides itself on providing trustworthy and dependable service through its dedicated and experienced team of professionals. Marmic invests heavily in providing training and benefits to its team – its most valuable asset. See www.marmicfire.com for more information.

