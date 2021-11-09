Hula Bowl Announces New Partner, Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC of Orlando, for All-Star Game

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC of Orlando was announced today as the newest partner for the 2022 Hula Bowl. Established in 1946, the Hula Bowl is an annual postseason All-Star College Football Game.

The 2022 Hula Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 15 to be held for the first time at the Bounce House on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

"Our partners are essential in putting on, and continuing the tradition of the Hula Bowl and are honored to announce Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC as our newest supporter for the 2022 Hula Bowl," said Hula Bowl Owner Jennifer Logan. "This incredible organization is invested in serving the Orlando community through their team's friendliness, and we are confident that they will positively impact the Hula Bowl experience."

Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC of Orlando is focused on providing customers with the best possible car-buying experience. Serving the Greater Orlando area, it takes pride in its excellent customer service, professional and welcoming staff, and commitment to the community.

"Partnering with the Hula Bowl is a great opportunity for our business to support the community and celebrate the sport of football," said Carl Black. "The dedication and talent of these athletes are inspiring and we appreciate the Hula Bowl for allowing us the chance to support the event that will bring the community together and people to Orlando."

Hula Bowl will feature top NCAA college football players representing multiple divisions of the National Football League (NFL) and Canadian Football League (CFL) as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia and Polynesia. The Hula Bowl is historically played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, but will move locations in 2022 due to repairs and upgrades currently being conducted at Aloha Stadium.

The Hula Bowl was established in 1946 as the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic game. The top 100 college football players are selected from all across the United States, as well as Australia, Japan, Canada and Polynesia. Football players are given a great opportunity to perform and impress all 32 NFL Scouts and Player Personnel with their abilities. This All-Star game remains one of the longest-running college football all-star games today. In the past 76 years, the Hula Bowl has hosted Heisman Trophy winners, and many legendary players including Deion Sanders, Vince Ferragamo, Eric Dickerson, Drew Brees, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Jesse Sapolu, Samoa Samoa, Billy Sims, Ricky Williams and more. During this year at the 2021 NFL Draft, the Hula Bowl had over 50 players that were either drafted or became free agents to NFL Teams in pursuing their football careers.

The Hula Bowl football game has historically been featured in January each year on the island of Oahu but will be hosted in Orlando, Florida for 2022. To learn more, please visit https://www.hulabowl.com/.

