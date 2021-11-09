Fullerton Ford Orange County Honors Veterans/Active Military During November with $5 Oil Change

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Ford Orange County owner Abe Razick, a decorated U.S. marine, is honoring fellow veterans and active-duty military personnel with a $5 oil change for Ford trucks, cars and diesel vehicles during November.

"This is our way of saying thank you for your service," said Razick. "We understand that our freedom is not free. It is because of you, the brave men and women in uniform, that we can enjoy this great country's way of life and freedoms. God bless you and God bless the United States of America."

Razick was named a 2021 Notable Military Veteran by Automotive News, the nation's leading newspaper covering the automotive industry, and is featured in the November 8 issue of the weekly publication. Razick, now 45, was also named a "40 under 40" by Automotive News in 2016. During his four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal twice, plus a certificate of commendation. Razick had planned a career in law enforcement, but a summer job in Chicago at a dealership launched his automotive career, which now spans more than two decades. Razick has helped mentor countless veterans. As the son of a United States immigrant and from humble beginnings, his vision for Fullerton Ford Orange County is to be a beacon of light to show the community and other veterans that the American dream is still alive.

Fullerton Ford Orange County is located at 700 West Commonwealth Avenue in Fullerton. Veterans and active-duty personnel who want to take advantage of the oil change offer may schedule an appointment online at www.FullertonFordOC.com.

CONTACT:

Kelly Halbeisen,

kelly.h@fullertonfordoc.com

(760) 275-4426

