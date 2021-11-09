BlueGrace Logistics CEO Bobby Harris Named to 2021 Florida 500™

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby Harris, founder and CEO of Florida-based BlueGrace Logistics, has been selected to Florida Trend's Florida 500 list for 2021. The published report is a year-long research initiative by the editors of Florida Trend resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state's most influential business leaders across major industries. As the chief executive of one of America's 50 leading 3PLs (Third-Party Logistics), Harris was included in the transportation sector.

Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics, named to Florida 500

"I'm honored to be included on such a distinctive list of business leaders across the state. My career in transportation started in my teens, and since then, I've worked to ensure businesses work better through effective supply chain solutions and technology. I believe all of the leaders on this list would agree in saying without the hard work and support of their team members, they wouldn't be in the positions they are today," said Harris.

According to a press release from the publication, the 500 executives were selected based on extensive contacts in regional business circles, hundreds of interviews, and months of research, culminating in this highly selective biographical guide of the individuals who are moving Florida forward. In addition to Florida Trend's own executive editorial team, a variety of sources were used to produce the list, including input from executives of economic development organizations, professional associations and others who know their communities, industries, and the state well.

"What continues to distinguish the Florida 500 is the integrity of the selection process and the willingness of most of those selected to share personal touches that complement the biographical information," says Executive Editor Mark Howard.

Harris spoke recently about community partnerships and philanthropic initiatives he champions personally and

being the founder of the largest Hispanic owned business in Tampa Bay. "It's funny. I never set out to do that, but my mom likes it. She's proud of it."

Florida Trend Publisher David Denor says, "In four very short years, the Florida 500 – in print and online – has become one of Florida's most trusted brands for identifying, recognizing, and highlighting a select group of Florida business leaders who are truly propelling the state forward. This unique product not only introduces you to this impressive group of individuals, but it also allows you to learn about their personal goals and interests outside of the workplace."

The full Florida 500 list is available at Florida Trend's Florida 500.

