Bank of America Names Al McRae President of Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Al McRae as president of Bank of America Atlanta. McRae succeeds Wendy Stewart, who was recently named a member of the company's senior management team and the president of Global Commercial Banking.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

Stewart will continue to be active on the Atlanta leadership team and serve as a leader in the community. She will remain on the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce executive board through 2022, serve as president of Leadership Atlanta in 2022, and remain on the boards of the Grove Park Foundation board and The Woodruff Arts Center.

As Atlanta president, McRae will continue Stewart's work to establish and nurture strong relationships both inside and outside the company to connect the banking and investment resources offered through Bank of America's eight lines of business to people and companies across metro Atlanta. He will also lead the effort to deploy bank resources to address social and economic concerns, strengthen communities, and make the company a great place to work.

"During his 17 years with us, Al has established deep relationships with teammates, clients, and the Atlanta community," said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. "I thank Wendy for her leadership and for assuming new and expanded responsibilities, and I look forward to continued growth and success with Al taking on this critical role."

In addition to his responsibilities as president of Atlanta, McRae serves as Diverse Segments business development executive for Bank of America Private Bank. Active in the community, he is a member of the Year Up Greater Atlanta local advisory board.

