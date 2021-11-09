AseptiScope®, Inc. Announces Contract with UC San Diego Health for The DiskCover System™ - The DiskCover™ System, the innovative stethoscope hygiene solution from AseptiScope®, is immediately available for purchase across the entire UC San Diego Health System

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AseptiScope®, Inc., a privately funded San Diego, California-based clinical innovation company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the top-ranked academic health care system in San Diego, UC San Diego Health, to supply its flagship infection control product, The DiskCover™ System. The DiskCover System (www.diskcover.com) is the first touch-free stethoscope barrier dispensing system designed to protect patients from exposure to pathogens on the stethoscope, a medical instrument used so frequently, 5.5 billion times a year in the U.S. alone, it is commonly referred to as the clinician's third hand.

UC San Diego Health (https://health.ucsd.edu) has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the top-ranked health system in San Diego and the fifth-ranked in all of California. It is the San Diego region's only academic medical center, offering inpatient and specialty care as well as primary, urgent and express care at clinics throughout the region. UC San Diego Health is composed of UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, and the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, all in La Jolla, as well as primary care and same-day services at clinics throughout Southern California. UC San Diego Health Medical Center is home to the area's only Regional Burn Center and one of only two Level I trauma centers in the county.

"We are very excited and pleased to enter into agreement with UC San Diego Health for The DiskCover System," said Scott Mader, AseptiScope co-founder and CEO. "It is especially rewarding to see that our premiere multi-facility health care system agreement is with a widely recognized and well-respected organization whose urgent care facilities were among the first to install The DiskCover System as part of our national beta test site initiative. We now look forward to working with the clinical teams across UC San Diego Health to ensure that every stethoscope exam is a safe and clean patient experience," Mr. Mader added.

About AseptiScope, Inc.

AseptiScope, Inc. (www.aseptiscope.com), formed in early 2016, is a privately funded San Diego, California-based, clinical innovation company. The company is founded and led by clinical innovation experts, leading medical researchers and practicing physicians. The AseptiScope mission is to design, develop, manufacture and commercialize novel solutions that offer "Infection Protection for Clinician & Patient." The company has launched the first true and practical solution for the longstanding challenge of stethoscope contamination: The DiskCover System. Visit www.diskcover.com for more information or https://store.aseptiscope.com to purchase directly.

AseptiScope and related logos are registered trademarks of AseptiScope, Inc. DiskCover and related logos are trademarks of AseptiScope, Inc.

