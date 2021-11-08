PenFed Credit Union Named 'Best for Vets' Employer 2021 by Military Times

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced for the third year in a row it was selected by the Military Times as a "Best for Vets" employer of 2021. The editorially-independent rankings analyzed almost 200 companies on their efforts to connect with former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers and provide them a working environment that supports their success.

"We are proud to have our commitment to employment of the military community recognized by the Military Times," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "As our team of over 3,200 financial professionals grows, we will continue to select individuals with the skills, experience, leadership and passion for service veterans and military spouses bring to the workplace."

As part of an ongoing commitment to hiring and supporting the military community, PenFed operates a Military Employment Program focused on every phase of the employment lifecycle for all members of the military community – including veterans, military and surviving spouses, wounded warriors and their caregivers, Reservists and National Guardsmen.

In addition to spending 10% of its recruiting budget on hiring and retaining veterans and military spouses, PenFed collaborates with dozens of military employment organizations, as well as dozens of installation Transition Assistance Program offices, to enhance our military employment efforts. Members of the military community interested in a career with a military-friendly company are encouraged to visit PenFed's Military Recruiting Webpage. This webpage allows members of the military community to join our military talent community and search for jobs based on their skillsets and experience using a Military Occupational Specialty code.

PenFed has a strong legacy of being a military-friendly company and donates up to 2% of its annual net income to charitable organizations, with the majority going to military charities. The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers.

