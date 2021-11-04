The Shyft Group Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Achieves EPS of $0.58 and adjusted EPS of $0.63, on sales of $273 million

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the third quarter, ending September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights from Continuing Operations1

For the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020:

Sales of $272.6 million , an increase of $69.1 million , or 34.0%, from $203.5 million , reflecting increased sales in all product categories.

Gross profit margin of 20.6% of sales compared to 24.9% of sales, reflecting unfavorable product mix and higher material and labor costs.

Income from continuing operations of $21.0 million , or $0.58 per share, compared to $19.4 million , or $0.54 per share .

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.7 million , or 12.4% of sales, an increase of $1.1 million , or 3.5%, from $32.6 million , or 16.0% of sales.

Adjusted net income of $22.9 million , or $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.8 million , or 3.2%, from $22.1 million , or $0.62 per share.

Generated $39.1 million of cash provided from operating activities, an increase of $6.4 million , or 19.5% from $32.7 million .

Consolidated backlog at September 30, 2021 , was a record $852.6 million , up $572.0 million , or 203.8%, compared to $280.6 million at September 30, 2020 .

Opened Shyft Innovations Research and Development Center, a 40,000 square-foot facility, focused on driving advancements in both mobility and alternative propulsion, including an all-electric chassis platform currently under development.

________________________________ 1 The Company divested its Emergency Response (ER) business effective February 1, 2020. Accordingly, the financial results of ER have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations.

"Our record financial performance in the third quarter marked a continuation of what we have been achieving since the beginning of the year," said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team's resourcefulness and relentless focus on execution and the customer, despite industry-wide supply chain challenges, enabled our growth momentum to continue, while also positioning us for a remarkable year."

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

FVS segment sales totaled $198.5 million, an increase of 36.7% from $145.2 million, reflecting strong sales across all product categories.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.6 million to $36.8 million, or 18.5% of sales, from $33.2 million, or 22.9% of sales, a year ago. The increase was primarily due to higher volume, while year-over-year margins were impacted by product mix and higher material and labor costs.

The segment backlog at September 30, 2021, totaled a record $758.5 million, up 231.4%, compared to $228.9 million at September 30, 2020. On a sequential basis, backlog increased $97.6 million, or 14.8% from $660.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. This increase reflects strong demand for delivery vehicles, including the recently announced USPS order.

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

SV segment sales were $74.1 million, an increase of 27.1% from $58.3 million, led by strong growth in luxury motor coach chassis sales and service bodies.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.8 million, or 7.9% of sales, compared to $7.2 million, or 12.3% of sales, a year ago. The decrease was due to higher material and labor costs.

The segment backlog at September 30, 2021, totaled $94.0 million, up 81.7% compared to $51.8 million at September 30, 2020. On a sequential basis, backlog increased $3.5 million, or 3.9% from $90.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Outlook for Remainder of 2021

"Our excellent performance during the quarter, including strong cash generation, has enabled us to pay down our debt entirely and raise 2021 guidance," said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. "Our strong balance sheet coupled with a growing backlog, will further support our continued growth."

The Company's guidance for the 2021 full year is as follows:

Revenue to be in the range of $930.0 to $970.0 million

Income from continuing operations of $59.9 to $61.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $108.0 to $110.0 million

Effective tax rate of approximately 26%

Earnings per share of $1.66 - $1.70

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.97 - $2.01

"Our year-to-date results really speak to our stability, nimbleness and the resulting momentum that will serve us well to finish the year strong," said Adams. "We continue to invest in new products and technologies and we are making significant progress on our custom EV chassis, which will further differentiate our company and boost our competitive position, while delivering a much-needed product to our customers."

Conference Call, Webcast, Investor Presentation and Investor Information

The Shyft Group will host a conference call for analysts and portfolio managers at 10 a.m. EDT today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.TheShyftGroup.com/investor-relations/webcasts

Conference Call: 1-877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international); passcode: 10155595

For more information about The Shyft Group, please visit www.TheShyftGroup.com .

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,000 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

This release contains several forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations. These statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "potential," "future," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions regarding future expectations. Furthermore, statements contained in this document relating to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the impact of which remains inherently uncertain on our financial results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and likelihood. Therefore, actual performance and results may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include future developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental responses, supply chain shortages, and potential labor issues; operational and other complications that may arise affecting the implementation of our plans and business objectives; continued pressures caused by economic conditions including weaknesses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; challenges that may arise in connection with the integration of new businesses or assets we acquire or the disposition of assets; restructuring of our operations, and/or our expansion into new geographic markets; issues unique to government contracting, such as competitive bidding processes, qualification requirements, and delays or changes in funding; disruptions within our dealer network; changes in our relationships with major customers, suppliers, or other business partners; changes in the demand or supply of products within our markets or raw materials needed to manufacture those products; and changes in laws and regulations affecting our business. Other factors that could affect outcomes are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer

The Shyft Group

(517) 997-3862

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,549

$ 20,995

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $145 and $116 67,607

64,695

Contract assets 42,459

9,414

Inventories, net 81,901

46,428

Other receivables - chassis pool agreements 3,995

6,503

Other current assets 8,569

8,172

Total current assets 219,080

156,207











Property, plant and equipment, net 57,374

45,734

Right of use assets – operating leases 44,303

43,430

Goodwill 48,881

49,481

Intangible assets, net 53,832

56,386

Other assets 1,180

2,052

Net deferred tax asset 5,625

5,759

TOTAL ASSETS $ 430,275

$ 359,049

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 89,601

$ 47,487

Accrued warranty 7,548

5,633

Accrued compensation and related taxes 18,045

17,134

Deposits from customers 2,148

756

Operating lease liability 7,632

7,508

Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 10,631

8,121

Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements 3,995

6,503

Current portion of long-term debt 238

221

Total current liabilities 139,838

93,363











Other non-current liabilities 5,095

5,447

Long-term operating lease liability 37,532

36,662

Long-term debt, less current portion 694

23,418

Total liabilities 183,159

158,890

Shareholders' equity:







Preferred stock; 2,000 shares authorized (none issued) -

-

Common stock; 80,000 shares authorized; 35,342 and 35,344 outstanding 94,312

91,044

Retained earnings 151,873

109,286

Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 246,185

200,330

Non-controlling interest 931

(171)

Total shareholders' equity 247,116

200,159

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 430,275

$ 359,049

















The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































Sales

$ 272,622



$ 203,473



$ 714,492



$ 504,391

Cost of products sold



216,564





152,723





566,542





393,335

Gross profit



56,058





50,750





147,950





111,056



































Operating expenses:































Research and development



2,582





824





4,304





3,496

Selling, general and administrative



25,368





23,525





78,645





69,534

Total operating expenses



27,950





24,349





82,949





73,030



































Operating income



28,108





26,401





65,001





38,026



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(253)





(11)





(310)





(1,202)

Interest and other income



54





238





743





243

Total other income (expense)



(199)





227





433





(959)



































Income from continuing operations before income taxes



27,909





26,628





65,434





37,067

Income tax expense



6,910





7,253





15,952





7,084

Income from continuing operations



20,999





19,375





49,482





29,983

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



-





(926)





81





(4,947)

Net income



20,999





18,449





49,563





25,036

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest



77





41





1,102





178



































Net income attributable to The Shyft Group Inc.

$ 20,922



$ 18,408



$ 48,461



$ 24,858



































Basic earnings (loss) per share































Continuing operations

$ 0.59



$ 0.55



$ 1.37



$ 0.84

Discontinued operations



-





(0.03)





-





(0.14)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.59



$ 0.52



$ 1.37



$ 0.70



































Diluted earnings (loss) per share































Continuing operations

$ 0.58



$ 0.54



$ 1.34



$ 0.83

Discontinued operations



-





(0.03)





-





(0.14)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.58



$ 0.51



$ 1.34



$ 0.69



































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



35,346





35,559





35,330





35,491

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



36,074





35,989





36,024





35,794



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands of dollars)





































Business Segments













Fleet Vehicles &

Services

Specialty

Vehicles

Other

Consolidated

Fleet vehicle sales $ 189,591

$ -

$ -

$ 189,591

Motorhome chassis sales -

42,507

-

42,507

Other specialty chassis and vehicles -

26,620

-

26,620

Aftermarket parts and assemblies 8,949

4,955

-

13,904

Total Sales

$ 198,540

$ 74,082

$ -

$ 272,622





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,813

$ 5,827

$ (8,900)

$ 33,740





































































The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands of dollars)





































Business Segments











Fleet Vehicles &

Services

Specialty

Vehicles

Other

Consolidated

Fleet vehicle sales $ 136,382

$ -

$ -

$ 136,382

Motorhome chassis sales -

38,190

-

38,190

Other specialty chassis and vehicles -

17,601

-

17,601

Aftermarket parts and assemblies 8,808

2,492

-

11,300

Total Sales

$ 145,190

$ 58,283

$ -

$ 203,473





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,237

$ 7,183

$ (7,827)

$ 32,593





























































Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment

(Unaudited)





















Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)



Sept. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020 Fleet Vehicles and Services $ 758,518

$ 660,908

$ 589,604

$ 427,338

$ 228,870 Motorhome Chassis 60,978

56,294

42,742

31,580

40,387 Other Vehicles 32,717

33,840

33,716

19,431

11,036 Aftermarket Parts and Accessories 347

382

438

302

333 Total Specialty Vehicles 94,042

90,516

76,896

51,313

51,756



















Total Backlog* $ 852,560

$ 751,424

$ 666,500

$ 478,651

$ 280,626













*Backlog orders are expected to be filled within one year as of September 30, 2021.



































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.

Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended September 30,

The Shyft Group, Inc. 2021 % of

sales

2020 % of

sales

Income from continuing operations $ 20,999 7.7%

$ 19,375 9.5%

Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (77)



(41)



Add (subtract):











Restructuring and other related charges -



303



Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 594



650



Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,079



2,064



Accelerated depreciation of property, plant and equipment -



365



Deferred tax assets valuation allowance -



275



Tax effect of adjustments (733)



(842)



Adjusted net income $ 22,862 8.4%

$ 22,149 10.9%















Income from continuing operations $ 20,999 7.7%

$ 19,375 9.5%

Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (77)



(41)



Add (subtract):











Depreciation and amortization 2,982



2,978



Taxes on income 6,910



7,253



Interest expense 253



11



EBITDA $ 31,067 11.4%

$ 29,576 14.5%















Add (subtract):











Restructuring and other related charges -



303



Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 594



650



Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,079



2,064



Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,740 12.4%

$ 32,593 16.0%















Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.58



$ 0.54



Add (subtract):











Restructuring and other related charges -



0.01



Acquisition related expenses and adjustments 0.01



0.02



Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06



0.05



Accelerated depreciation of property, plant and equipment -



0.01



Deferred tax asset valuation allowance -



0.01



Tax effect of adjustments (0.02)



(0.02)



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.63



$ 0.62



























Financial Summary (Non-GAAP) Consolidated (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Forecast





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 The Shyft Group, Inc.



Low

Mid

High Income from continuing operations



$ 59,886

$ 60,576

$ 61,266 Add:













Depreciation and amortization



11,891

11,891

11,891 Interest expense



578

578

578 Taxes



20,906

21,216

21,526 EBITDA



$ 93,261

$ 94,261

$ 95,261 Add (subtract):













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges



14,739

14,739

14,739 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 108,000

$ 109,000

$ 110,000















Earnings per share



$ 1.66

$ 1.68

$ 1.70 Add:













Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges



0.41

0.41

0.41 Less tax effect of adjustments



(0.10)

(0.10)

(0.10) Adjusted earnings per share



$ 1.97

$ 1.99

$ 2.01

