Mallinckrodt's Steven Romano Elected National Pharmaceutical Council Board Chair

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pharmaceutical Council (NPC) today announced that Steven Romano, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, has been elected Chair of NPC's Board of Directors for 2021-2022. Dr. Romano has served on NPC's Board as Vice Chair for the past year.

Steven Romano, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, has been elected Chair of the National Pharmaceutical Council's Board of Directors for 2021-2022.

"Dr. Romano's passion for discovering innovative medicines for patients, along with his experience in the current regulatory environment, make him particularly well suited to lead NPC's Board," said John M. O'Brien, PharmD, MPH, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As NPC moves ahead in its efforts to bring smart health policy research and analysis to pressing policy discussions, we look forward to having Dr. Romano play an important and guiding role in that process."

Dr. Romano has been with Mallinckrodt since 2015 and is responsible for research and development, medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research, safety, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs functions. He is also a board-certified psychiatrist with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Prior to joining Mallinckrodt, Dr. Romano spent 16 years at Pfizer, where he served in a series of senior roles, including Senior Vice President, Head, Global Medicines Development, Global Innovative Pharmaceuticals Business. Before Pfizer, he spent four years at Eli Lilly performing clinical research. Dr. Romano received his bachelor's degree in biology from Washington University in St. Louis and his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He completed his residency and fellowship at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, where he then served on the medical school faculty for six years.

"I am honored to be elected chairman of NPC's Board of Directors," Dr. Romano said. "Through its many research and education initiatives, NPC plays an incredibly important role in developing studies and collaborating with other stakeholders to bring data-driven health care policy solutions to the forefront. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members in the year ahead to further NPC's mission."

NPC's Board of Directors also elected other members to its executive committee:

Christine Marsh , MBA, Senior Vice President, Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim (Vice Chair)

Jennifer Norton , Vice President, U.S. Value and Access, Amgen (Treasurer)

Chris Leibman , PharmD, Senior Vice President, Value, Access, Public Policy and Government Affairs, Biogen (Member At-large)

Michael Ryan , PharmD, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Value, Access, Policy and Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Bristol Myers Squibb (Immediate Past Chair)

In addition to the executive committee, the Board of Directors made appointments to two standing Board-level committees. Jan E. Hansen, PhD, Vice President of the Evidence for Access Medical Unit, U.S. Medical Affairs, Genentech Inc., will continue to serve as chair of the Research Committee. Christian Nguyen, PharmD, MBA, MS, Vice President, Global Patient Outcomes and Real World Evidence, Eli Lilly and Company, will be the Chair of the Strategic Advisory Group.

As the health policy debate continues at a national level, NPC remains committed to the advancement of good evidence and science to explore, demonstrate, and communicate the role and value of innovative biopharmaceuticals to achieve better patient health. For nearly 70 years, NPC has focused on advancing policy research, information dissemination and education, and these new appointments to NPC's Board will continue that legacy.

About the National Pharmaceutical Council

The National Pharmaceutical Council is a health policy research organization dedicated to the advancement of good evidence and science, and to fostering an environment in the United States that supports medical innovation. Founded in 1953 and supported by the nation's major research-based pharmaceutical companies, NPC focuses on research development, information dissemination and education on the critical issues of evidence, innovation and the value of medicines for patients. For more information, visit www.npcnow.org and follow NPC on Twitter @npcnow.

National Pharmaceutical Council Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Pharmaceutical Council)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Pharmaceutical Council