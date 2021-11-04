STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel, the company behind well-known brands such as Loctite®, Dial®, Schwarzkopf® hair care, all® laundry detergent, and Snuggle® fabric softeners, will launch a limited virtual series of STEM education lessons for children, dropping on Monday, November 8, in commemoration of National STEM Day.

Henkel expands Researchers’ World program in North America with online lesson series launching on STEM Day Monday, November 8.

The three-part online series includes topics on the process and importance of the three R's – Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, exploring the natural world of adhesives, and detecting the presence of acids and the effects on everyday life.

The first lesson in the limited series will center around the three R's (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle), and will premiere on Henkel's YouTube channel at 6 p.m., ET, on November 8, and available on demand afterward. Tune in on the second Monday of each month through January for additional lessons at 6 p.m. or view on demand afterwards. Participants can access the lesson and view the experiment materials needed on Henkel's website. Lessons are free and no registration is required.

The series is part of Henkel's signature education initiative Henkel Researchers' World, launched in North America in spring 2021. The lessons, presented in partnership with Mill River Park Collaborative, are specifically tailored to children ages 8 to 10, and take a holistic approach toward teaching and learning by putting children in the role of an actual researcher. Since its inauguration at Henkel's Düsseldorf headquarters in April 2011, more than 62,000 children around the world have taken part in Henkel's Researchers' World programs.

"We're pleased to continue to grow our Henkel Researchers' World program here in North America, to help inspire the next generation of scientists in our communities. STEM Day is the perfect opportunity to launch our new virtual series, expanding access opportunities online with unique science lessons each month," said Jenny Schiavone, Vice President Corporate Communications Americas, and co-executive sponsor of Henkel Researchers' World in North America. "We invite all parents, relatives, neighbors and friends, with children ages 8-10, to join in on this free and fun scientific educational opportunity."

To learn more about Henkel Researchers' World, as well as Henkel North America's broader commitments to sustainability, please visit Henkel's dedicated sustainability webpage.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2020, Henkel reported sales of more than 19 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of about 2.6 billion euros. Henkel employs about 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

