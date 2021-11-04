Guidefitter Hires Beth Brennan as Vice President of Marketing

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the online marketplace for hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear, fueled by the opinions of thousands of pro guides and other outdoor professionals, today announced that Beth Brennan has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Beth was formerly Chief Marketing Officer for Go Fast Campers.

Prior to Go Fast , Brennan headed up marketing for Tepui Tents, a popular Santa Cruz -based rooftop-tent company. During that time Tepui catapulted roof-top tents into the North American market and was instrumental in bringing the "overland" category into the outdoor-recreation scene. Beth gained significant exposure for Tepui by implementing a rebrand of all aspects of marketing, taking it from a homegrown company to a lifestyle brand and properly positioning it as a category leader. Tepui was acquired by the Thule Group in December of 2018. Prior to Tepui, Beth worked in business development for Uber in Chicago .

"I've been watching Guidefitter's growth as it established its prominence in the outdoor industry and was excited to have the opportunity to jump in and lead marketing to help continue and accelerate that growth, especially at a time when the outdoor industry has grown rapidly since the beginning of the COVID pandemic," said Beth. "On the surface, Guidefitter first seemed like only a strong platform for outdoor pro purchase programs, but it now finds itself at an exciting intersection of e-commerce, the creator economy, and the outdoors, all of which have taken center stage recently in the US."

Over the past few years, Guidefitter has quietly built a network of over 310 outdoor brands, including market leaders such as Swarovski Optik, Polaris RANGER, Weatherby, First Lite apparel and others, helping them connect with large audiences of verified outdoor professionals. In doing so, Guidefitter now operates the largest and most authoritative network of individuals who are best positioned to provide the know-how, information, and advice required to maximize the outside experience and to proactively promote the brands they love through the content they create via the Guidefitter platform.

"Beth brings strong brand building and demonstrated marketing leadership to us at a perfect time in our evolution as a company," says Bryan Koontz , Guidefitter CEO. "I look forward to working with her and her team as we continue with the next phase of Guidefitter's business strategy, helping brands deploy true outdoor professionals as powerful brand advocates through their unique expertise and content."

guidefitter.com/careers . For open positions and information about joining the team, visit

Guidefitter is the online community and e-commerce marketplace of choice for genuine outdoor industry professionals and other consumers who love to enjoy the great outdoors. We are pioneering the outdoor industry's first online experience where brands, true outdoor pros and consumers engage in a common digital community, marketing and e-commerce platform oriented around a shared passion for outdoor recreation and great gear. Industry pros have access to hundreds of pro purchase programs from a central location, tools to easily promote the brands they love and a like-minded community to demonstrate their abilities and expertise. Consumers benefit from a community that understands their passion for the outdoors, access to thousands of outfitters through a comprehensive search engine, and opportunities to discover and purchase great gear based on the insights from people who know better than anyone else - true outdoor professionals. Over 300 outdoor brands, including Swarovski Optik, Kenetrek Boots, Weatherby, Polaris RANGER, and First Lite Hunting Apparel work with Guidefitter to promote their brand with authentic messages through large, managed audiences of genuine outdoor professionals. Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. For more information, please visit www.guidefitter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

