Grossman Law Offices Named Columbus Metro Tier 1 Family Law Practice in 2022 U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Columbus-based divorce and family law firm Grossman Law Offices was selected to the 2022 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms."

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices was selected yet again to the annual "Best Law Firms" list. Published annually by U.S. News – Best Lawyers, the listing recognizes the most accomplished legal practices from across the country.

Grossman Law Offices (PRNewsfoto/Grossman Law Offices)

In the 2022 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list, Grossman Law Offices earned the highest Metropolitan Tier 1 rating in the category of Family Law.

What It Means to Be the "Best"

Selection to the "Best Law Firms" list is one of the legal industry's most coveted achievements. Firms are chosen based on submitted surveys, client testimonials, and professional references, as well as data regarding their expertise, success record, and stature in the legal community.

To be eligible for inclusion in the final list, firms must also have at least one attorney recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. This year, Grossman Law Offices had six attorneys recognized in the 2022 Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" lists:

Andrew S. Grossman

Anthony R. Auten

Tracy A. Younkin

John H. Cousins IV

Nadia Khan-Ajam

Jodi R. Smilack

After evaluating the metrics, firms are scored and ranked using a tiered system. Firms that receive the highest marks receive the Tier 1 ranking.

An Award-Winning Legal Team

Based in Columbus, Grossman Law Offices has represented thousands of clients across Ohio in complex and high-stakes cases involving divorce, child custody, asset division, and other matters of family law.

Backed by over 40 years in practice, the firm is known for fielding a team of highly talented and experienced attorneys, including four Ohio State Bar Association Board-Certified Family Law Specialists. This distinction, earned by only a select group of lawyers, classifies attorneys as experts in their fields.

The firm's continued selection among the "Best Law Firms" speaks volumes about what Grossman Law Offices has achieved for its clients, and what it can do for those in need of proven legal representation.

For more information, visit: www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

