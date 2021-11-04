Crucial Conversations Everyone Should Hear: Media, Civil Rights and Law Enforcement

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking Conversations: Newsmakers Conference addresses the impact of race as it intersects with media, civil rights and law with candid discussions with veteran professionals in these areas. The virtual conference takes participants inside firsthand conversations from decision makers about news coverage, civil rights in the legal arena and being an officer of color in the age of George Floyd. Register now at www.lovellbrigham.com to join the virtual audience on Saturday, November 6 or watch later on demand.

The speakers are historic in their own right with only the third African American to lead the National Press Club, President Lisa Matthews. Debra Carr made history as an Assistant U. S. Attorney as the first African American in the southeast Texas region. Retired Birmingham Police Detective Kenneth Prevo has experienced the impact of race as a police officer with firsthand knowledge of excessive force issues. They will bring unique perspectives on the news of the day from people of color with a message for everyone.

"Too often, these important stories have been heard in segments. The Conversations: Newsmakers Conference brings these voices together in one place which makes it so vital today," said Lovell Brigham, moderator and Founder of B. Unlimited Communications, LLC. "It is rare to have such influential voices in a singular platform."

In addition to covering the major topics, the speakers will share their personal stories. Each of them will detail obstacles they have had to overcome in their careers to provide an inspiration for others to persevere in their careers. That is part of the story behind the story.

"I would never have imagined that I would have a story to tell, that others would want to hear. I'm grateful for the opportunity to share what my adventure has been like up to this point with attendees of the Conversations: Newsmakers Conference," said Lisa Matthews, President of the National Press Club.

The Conversations: Newsmakers Conference is an experience that everyone, from every background, should see and hear. It is an opportunity for growth and learning to improve our dialogue with one another as a country. Visit the website at www.lovellbrigham.com .

