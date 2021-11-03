Vinson & Elkins Provides an Update on Clean Energy Tax Proposals in Biden's New "Build Back Better" Framework

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with opposition from within his own party, President Biden last week unveiled a new, pared down framework for his "Build Back Better" agenda. Following release of the president's framework, H.R. 5376 (the "Build Back Better Act" or the "Act") was released. Among other things, the Act would allocate $555 billion for investments in clean energy and combatting climate change, including $320 billion in clean energy tax credits, $105 billion in resilience investments, $110 billion in technology, manufacturing and supply chain incentives, and $20 billion for clean energy procurement.

