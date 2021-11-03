Oasis Petroleum Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Reiterates 2021 Outlook

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter results are consistent with the update released on October 26, 2021.

3Q21 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Produced 51.8 MBoepd in 3Q21 with oil volumes of 31.9 MBopd;

E&P CapEx was $42MM, greater than 20% below guidance. Oasis reduced its FY21 CapEx guidance on October 26th by 9%, which followed the 7% reduction in August;

Net cash provided by operating activities was $294MM and net income was $83MM;

Adjusted EBITDA to Oasis (1) was $116MM and E&P Free Cash Flow (1) was $65MM;

As of 9/30/2021, pro forma for the Williston Basin Acquisition, Oasis had approximately $92MM of net debt, including approximately $308MM of cash, $400MM of long-term debt and no amounts drawn on its $900MM borrowing base ($450MM of elected commitments);

Oasis expects to receive an additional $160MM of cash upon closing of the previously announced merger between Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP);

Oasis increased its fixed dividend 33% to $0.50 /share ( $2.00 /share annualized) on October 26, 2021 ;

Continued focus on ESG and sustainability with Oasis publishing its inaugural sustainability report in 3Q21 as well as an ESG-focused investor presentation. Both can be found on the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com

OMP announced a 3Q21 distribution of $0.56 /unit on October 26, 2021 ;

Completed acquisition of 95,000 net acres in the Williston Basin from Diamondback Energy on October 21, 2021 (the "Williston Basin Acquisition") with a final payment of approximately $511MM. The aggregate purchase price of $745MM was adjusted downward for a $75MM deposit paid in 2Q21 as well as free cash flow generated from the effective date of April 1, 2021 to the closing date of October 21, 2021 .

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

The following table presents select E&P operational and financial data for the third quarter of 2021. E&P metrics are consistent with disclosures in the Company's investor presentation, which can be found on the Company's website (www.oasispetroleum.com), and includes further reconciliation to consolidated numbers.

E&P Metric

3Q21 Actual Production (MBoe/d)

51.8 Production (Mbbl/d)

31.9 Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl)

$0.43 Natural gas realization ($ over NYMEX)(1)

$1.48 E&P LOE ($ per Boe)

$9.42 E&P GPT ($ per Boe)(1)

$3.95 E&P Cash G&A ($MM)(1)(2)

$10.5 Production taxes (as a % of oil and gas revenues)

6.5% E&P & Other CapEx(3)

$42.0 Cash Interest ($MM)(1)

$6.9 Cash taxes ($MM)

$—

___________________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (2) E&P Cash G&A would have been $8.2MM after adjusting for non-recurring items related to the Williston Basin Acquisition, the Crestwood transaction, and restructuring consulting expenses. (3) Includes administrative capital and excludes capitalized interest.

Select Operational and Financial Data

The following table presents select operational and financial data for the periods presented:



3Q21

2Q21

3Q20 Production data:









Crude oil (Bopd) 31,896



34,668



43,748

Natural gas (Mcfpd) 119,448



117,617



130,981

Total production (Boepd) 51,804



54,271



65,578

Percent crude oil 61.6 %

63.9 %

66.7 % Average sales prices:









Crude oil, without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 70.12



$ 65.52



$ 38.52

Differential to NYMEX WTI ($ per Bbl) 0.43



0.61



2.44

Crude oil, with derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) 43.81



47.77



49.16

Crude oil derivative settlements - net cash receipts (payments) ($MM) (77.2)



(56.0)



42.8

Natural gas, without derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 6.91



4.53



2.04

Natural gas, with derivative settlements ($ per Mcf)(1) 6.52



4.53



2.04

Natural gas derivative settlements - net cash payments ($MM) (4.3)



—



—

Selected financial data ($MM):









Revenues:









Crude oil revenues $ 205.7



$ 206.7



$ 155.1

Natural gas revenues 75.9



48.5



24.5

Purchased oil and gas sales 53.6



81.9



44.2

Midstream revenues 66.7



55.8



47.0

Other services revenues 0.1



0.2



0.3

Total revenues $ 402.0



$ 393.1



$ 271.1

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 294.4



$ 160.0



$ 95.0

Non-GAAP financial measures:









Adjusted EBITDA $ 155.4



$ 142.3



$ 186.7

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis 116.2



107.0



162.7

E&P Free Cash Flow 65.4



54.8



126.3

Select operating expenses:









Lease operating expenses $ 29.3



$ 34.3



$ 29.4

Midstream expenses 32.4



23.5



11.1

Other services expenses —



—



0.3

GPT, including non-cash valuation charges 16.4



20.5



20.3

Non-cash valuation charges (0.5)



0.7



(0.1)

Purchased oil and gas expenses 53.9



85.5



47.5

Production taxes 18.4



16.2



13.0

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33.6



39.0



36.0

Impairment —



—



2.6

Total select operating expenses $ 184.0



$ 219.0



$ 160.2



___________________ (1) Prices include the value for natural gas and natural gas liquids.

G&A totaled $19.5MM in 3Q21, $49.3MM in 3Q20, and $20.2MM in 2Q21. Amortization of equity-based compensation, which is included in G&A, was $4.3MM, or $0.90 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe"), in 3Q21 as compared to $4.8MM, or $0.80 per Boe, in 3Q20 and $4.7MM, or $0.95 per Boe, in 2Q21. E&P Cash G&A (non-GAAP) totaled $10.5MM in 3Q21, $40.4MM in 3Q20, and $10.7MM in 2Q21. E&P Cash G&A was $2.21 per Boe in 3Q21, $6.70 per Boe in 3Q20, and $2.17 per Boe in 2Q21. For a definition of E&P Cash G&A and a reconciliation of G&A to E&P Cash G&A, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 3Q21 E&P Cash G&A excludes non-recurring items related to the Williston Basin Acquisition, the Crestwood transaction, and restructuring consulting expenses. Adjusting for these items, E&P Cash G&A would have been $8.2MM. 4Q21 Guidance excludes expenses related to the Crestwood transaction. E&P Cash G&A also excludes certain non-cash items, including non-cash equity-based compensation expenses included in the E&P segment.

Interest expense was $18.2MM in 3Q21 as compared to $37.4MM in 3Q20 and $22.6MM in 2Q21. Capitalized interest totaled $0.6MM in 3Q21, $1.6MM in 3Q20 and $0.5MM in 2Q21. Cash Interest (non-GAAP) totaled $17.5MM in 3Q21, $34.7MM in 3Q20 and $13.1MM in 2Q21. For a definition of Cash Interest and a reconciliation of interest expense to Cash Interest, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The Company did not record a provision for income tax in 3Q21, resulting in a 0.0% effective tax rate for the quarter. In 2Q21, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $3.7MM, resulting in a 4.3% effective tax rate as a percentage of its pre-tax income for the quarter.

In 3Q21, the Company reported net income of $72.0MM, or $3.46 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $55.7MM, or $(0.17) per diluted share, in 3Q20. Excluding certain non-cash items and their tax effect, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis (non-GAAP) was $65.7MM, or $3.16 per diluted share, in 3Q21, as compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis of $70.7MM, or $0.22 per diluted share, in 3Q20. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 3Q21 was $155.4MM, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $186.7MM in 3Q20. For definitions of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Capital Expenditures

The following table presents the Company's total capital expenditures ("CapEx") by category for the period presented:



1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

YTD CapEx ($MM):













E&P $ 28.6



$ 52.4



$ 41.9



$ 122.9

Other(1) 0.4



0.6



0.7



1.7

Total CapEx before midstream 29.0



53.0



42.6



124.6

Midstream(2) 0.3



13.4



16.1



29.8

Total CapEx $ 29.3



$ 66.4



$ 58.7



$ 154.4



___________________ (1) Includes capitalized interest of $0.6MM and $1.5MM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (2) Midstream CapEx attributable to OMP was $16.1MM and $29.5MM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On October 21, 2021, the Company entered into the fifth amendment to its revolving credit agreement (the "Fifth Amendment"). In connection with the Fifth Amendment, the semi-annual redetermination of the Company's borrowing base was completed which, effective October 21, 2021, increased the borrowing base to $900.0MM and reaffirmed the aggregate lender commitments of $450.0MM.

The following table presents the Company's key balance sheet statistics and liquidity as of September 30, 2021, and does not include impacts from the closing of the Williston Basin Acquisition or the announced OMP and Crestwood transaction. Debt is calculated in accordance with respective credit facility definitions. The debt held at Oasis and OMP is not cross-collateralized and guarantors under the Oasis credit facility are not responsible for OMP debt.

3Q21 ($MM) OAS

OMP

Consolidated Revolving credit facility(1) $ 400.0



$ 450.0



$ 850.0

Elected commitments 450.0



450.0



900.0

Revolver borrowings —



210.0



210.0

Senior notes 400.0



450.0



850.0

Total debt 400.0



660.0



1,060.0

Cash (including non-current restricted cash) 818.9



29.7



848.6

Letters of credit 1.3



5.5



6.8

Liquidity $ 1,217.6



$ 264.2



$ 1,481.8



___________________ (1) The borrowing base under the Oasis credit facility increased to $900.0MM, effective October 21, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include the expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of the Company, including the Company's drilling program, production, derivative instruments, capital expenditure levels and other guidance included in this press release, as well as the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on the Company's operations. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, risks that the proposed merger of OMP and Crestwood may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized, the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and unitholder approval and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, the ability of Crestwood to successfully integrate OMP's operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings, the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers, competitors and credit rating agencies, changes in crude oil and natural gas prices, developments in the global economy, particularly the public health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse impact thereof on demand for crude oil and natural gas, the outcome of government policies and actions, including actions taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain the functioning of national and global economies and markets, the impact of Company actions to protect the health and safety of employees, vendors, customers, and communities, weather and environmental conditions, the timing of planned capital expenditures, availability of acquisitions, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the Williston Basin acquisition and Permian Basin divestitures, uncertainties in estimating proved reserves and forecasting production results, operational factors affecting the commencement or maintenance of producing wells, the condition of the capital markets generally, as well as the Company's ability to access them, the proximity to and capacity of transportation facilities, and uncertainties regarding environmental regulations or litigation and other legal or regulatory developments affecting the Company's business and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected as described in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related decline of the oil and gas exploration and production industry may make it particularly difficult to identify risks or predict the degree to which identified risks will impact the Company's business and financial condition. Because considerable uncertainty exists with respect to the future pace and extent of a global economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company cannot predict whether or when crude oil production and economic activities will return to normalized levels.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.oasispetroleum.com.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Successor

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020









(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,608



$ 15,856

Restricted cash —



4,370

Accounts receivable, net 269,740



206,539

Inventory 28,309



33,929

Prepaid expenses 4,274



9,729

Derivative instruments —



467

Other current assets 2,326



727

Total current assets 753,257



271,617

Property, plant and equipment





Oil and gas properties (successful efforts method) 733,585



810,328

Other property and equipment 962,174



935,950

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (112,915)



(17,491)

Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,582,844



1,728,787

Restricted cash – non–current 400,000



—

Assets held for sale, net —



5,500

Derivative instruments 39,717



—

Long-term inventory 17,510



14,522

Operating right-of-use assets 5,115



6,083

Intangible assets 41,624



43,667

Goodwill 70,534



70,534

Other assets 88,911



18,327

Total assets $ 2,999,512



$ 2,159,037









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 5,522



$ 3,242

Revenues and production taxes payable 232,217



146,497

Accrued liabilities 129,000



126,284

Accrued interest payable 26,361



980

Derivative instruments 266,337



56,944

Advances from joint interest partners 1,874



2,723

Current operating lease liabilities 1,914



2,607

Other current liabilities 1,859



1,954

Total current liabilities 665,084



341,231

Long-term debt 1,041,895



710,000

Deferred income taxes 984



984

Asset retirement obligations 45,974



46,363

Derivative instruments 142,516



37,614

Operating lease liabilities 1,706



2,362

Other liabilities 8,022



7,744

Total liabilities 1,906,181



1,146,298

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,096,011 shares issued and

19,905,228 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 20,093,017 shares issued and

20,093,017 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 200



200

Treasury stock, at cost: 190,783 shares at September 30, 2021 and no shares at December 31, 2020 (14,560)



—

Additional paid-in capital 866,992



965,654

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 51,810



(49,912)

Oasis share of stockholders' equity 904,442



915,942

Non-controlling interests 188,889



96,797

Total stockholders' equity 1,093,331



1,012,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,999,512



$ 2,159,037



Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020































Revenues

















Oil and gas revenues $ 281,636





$ 179,577



$ 782,324





$ 512,535

Purchased oil and gas sales 53,570





44,194



183,885





167,824

Midstream revenues 66,712





46,979



183,807





138,164

Other services revenues 121





309



542





6,686

Total revenues 402,039





271,059



1,150,558





825,209

Operating expenses

















Lease operating expenses 29,307





29,353



98,888





108,730

Midstream expenses 32,396





11,110



83,841





32,355

Other services expenses 26





308



47





5,968

Gathering, processing and transportation expenses 16,400





20,328



52,596





73,557

Purchased oil and gas expenses 53,880





47,549



187,745





165,932

Production taxes 18,445





13,039



50,933





39,129

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33,623





36,000



112,581





272,885

Exploration expenses 263





725



1,936





3,061

Rig termination —





1,017



—





1,279

Impairment —





2,578



5





4,828,575

General and administrative expenses 19,514





49,251



60,461





117,868

Litigation settlement —





22,750



—





22,750

Total operating expenses 203,854





234,008



649,033





5,672,089

Gain on sale of properties 5,405





1,473



228,473





11,652

Operating income (loss) 203,590





38,524



729,998





(4,835,228)

Other income (expense)

















Net gain (loss) on derivative instruments (101,790)





(5,071)



(550,342)





243,064

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (18,153)





(37,389)



(49,421)





(177,534)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt —





(20)



—





83,867

Reorganization items, net —





(49,758)



—





(49,758)

Other income (expense) (315)





1,473



(859)





2,373

Total other income (expense), net (120,258)





(90,765)



(600,622)





102,012

Income (loss) before income taxes 83,332





(52,241)



129,376





(4,733,216)

Income tax benefit —





5,144



—





262,495

Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests 83,332





(47,097)



129,376





(4,470,721)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 11,382





8,602



27,654





(11,218)

Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 71,950





$ (55,699)



$ 101,722





$ (4,459,503)

Earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share:

















Basic $ 3.63





$ (0.17)



$ 5.11





$ (14.05)

Diluted 3.46





(0.17)



4.96





(14.05)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic 19,812





318,287



19,905





317,365

Diluted 20,786





318,287



20,508





317,365



Oasis Petroleum Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Successor



Predecessor

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

















(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 129,376





$ (4,470,721)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including non-controlling interests to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization 112,581





272,885

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





(83,867)

Gain on sale of properties (228,473)





(11,652)

Impairment 5





4,828,575

Deferred income taxes —





(262,459)

Derivative instruments 550,342





(243,064)

Equity-based compensation expenses 11,187





16,531

Non-cash reorganization items, net —





49,758

Deferred financing costs amortization and other 18,811





19,041

Working capital and other changes:







Change in accounts receivable, net (65,324)





168,749

Change in inventory 2,408





(6,206)

Change in prepaid expenses 4,509





(6,107)

Change in accounts payable, interest payable and accrued liabilities 118,942





(112,479)

Change in other assets and liabilities, net (9,618)





(4,079)

Net cash provided by operating activities 644,746





154,905

Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures (143,201)





(291,776)

Acquisition deposit (74,500)





—

Proceeds from sale of properties 373,892





15,188

Costs related to sale of properties (2,785)





—

Derivative settlements (160,018)





224,223

Derivative modification (82,419)





—

Net cash used in investing activities (89,031)





(52,365)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 384,500





967,189

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities (884,500)





(914,549)

Repurchase of senior unsecured notes —





(68,060)

Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes 850,000





—

Deferred financing costs (20,480)





(172)

Proceeds from issuance of OMP common units, net of offering costs 86,592





—

Common control transaction costs (5,453)





—

Purchases of treasury stock (14,560)





(2,651)

Dividends paid (102,123)





—

Distributions to non-controlling interests (20,443)





(18,062)

Payments on finance lease liabilities (1,107)





(1,989)

Proceeds from warrants exercised 241





—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 272,667





(38,294)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 828,382





64,246

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Beginning of period 20,226





20,019

End of period $ 848,608





$ 84,265

Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Change in accrued capital expenditures $ 13,014





$ (81,939)

Change in asset retirement obligations (389)





2,860

Note receivable from divestiture 2,900





—

Contingent consideration from Permian Basin Sale 32,860





—



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue

E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue is defined as total natural gas revenues less benefits from the Company's midstream business segment related to natural gas gathering and processing services recorded to consolidated gathering, processing and transportation ("GPT") expenses. E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue is not a measure of natural gas revenues as determined by GAAP. The Company believes that the presentation of E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to evaluate the natural gas revenues derived from our E&P business. This non-GAAP financial measure is intended to provide investors and analysts an indication of the natural gas revenues the Company would receive if our natural gas volumes were serviced by a third party midstream operator.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of natural gas revenues to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020































Natural gas and NGL revenues $ 75,905





$ 24,525



$ 184,046





$ 63,631

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment (11,773)





(9,710)



(32,869)





(26,579)

E&P Adjusted Gas Revenue $ 64,132





$ 14,815



$ 151,177





$ 37,052



Cash GPT and E&P GPT Reconciliation

Cash GPT is defined as total GPT less non-cash valuation charges on pipeline imbalances. E&P GPT is defined as Cash GPT less the benefits from the Company's midstream business segment related to crude oil gathering and transportation services. Cash GPT and E&P GPT are not measures of GPT as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash GPT and E&P GPT provide useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the cash costs incurred to get the Company's commodities to market without regard for certain benefits of its midstream business segment, as well as the change in value of its pipeline imbalances, which vary monthly based on commodity prices.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of GPT expenses to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash GPT and E&P GPT for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor

Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020































GPT $ 16,400





$ 20,328



$ 52,596





$ 73,557

Pipeline imbalances 547





90



1,656





(1,377)

Cash GPT $ 16,947





$ 20,418



$ 54,252





$ 72,180

Intercompany impacts from midstream segment 1,856





1,965



5,455





5,761

E&P GPT $ 18,803





$ 22,383



$ 59,707





$ 77,941



E&P Cash G&A Reconciliation

E&P Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative ("G&A") expenses less non-cash equity-based compensation expenses, other non-cash charges and G&A expenses attributable to the Company's midstream business segment. E&P Cash G&A is not a measure of G&A as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Cash G&A provides useful additional information to investors and analysts to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to peers without regard to equity-based compensation programs, which can vary substantially from company to company, and the G&A costs associated with the Company's midstream business segment.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of G&A expenses to the non-GAAP financial measure of E&P Cash G&A for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020































General and administrative expenses $ 19,514





$ 49,251



$ 60,461





$ 117,868

Equity-based compensation expenses (4,287)





(4,502)



(11,187)





(15,861)

G&A expenses attributable to midstream segment (3,670)





(5,317)



(12,709)





(17,128)

Other non-cash adjustments (1,025)





983



(675)





560

E&P Cash G&A $ 10,532





$ 40,415



$ 35,890





$ 85,439



Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest Reconciliation

Cash Interest is defined as interest expense plus capitalized interest less amortization and write-offs of deferred financing costs and debt discounts included in interest expense, and E&P Cash Interest is defined as total Cash Interest less Cash Interest attributable to OMP. Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest are not measures of interest expense as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the interest charges incurred on the Company's debt to finance its E&P activities, excluding non-cash amortization, and its ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of interest expense to the non-GAAP financial measures of Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020(1)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020(1)































Interest expense $ 18,153





$ 37,389



$ 49,421





$ 177,534

Capitalized interest 578





1,572



1,539





5,635

Amortization of deferred financing costs(2) (1,216)





(1,443)



(14,677)





(7,590)

Amortization of debt discount —





(2,782)



—





(8,317)

Cash Interest 17,515





34,736



36,283





167,262

Cash Interest attributable to OMP (10,606)





(2,481)



(24,091)





(37,694)

E&P Cash Interest $ 6,909





$ 32,255



$ 12,192





$ 129,568



__________________ (1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and E&P Cash Interest include a specified default interest charge of $30.3MM related to the Predecessor credit facility. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest expense, Cash Interest and Cash Interest attributable to OMP include a specified default interest charge of $28.0MM related to the OMP credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes bridge facility fees of $7.8MM which were expensed as incurred.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP, plus distributions from OMP for Oasis's ownership of OMP limited partner units and, prior to the Midstream Simplification, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis's retained interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo (the "DevCo Interests") and distributions from OMP GP related to OMP's incentive distribution rights.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis are not measures of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the Company's results of operations, financial performance, ability to generate cash from its business operations without regard to its financing methods or capital structure and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with its debt covenants under the Oasis credit facility.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) including non-controlling interests and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis for the periods presented (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020































Net income (loss) including non-controlling interests $ 83,332





$ (47,097)



$ 129,376





$ (4,470,721)

Gain on sale of properties (5,405)





(1,473)



(228,473)





(11,652)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —





20



—





(83,867)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 101,790





5,071



550,342





(243,064)

Derivative settlements (81,443)





80,154



(160,018)





224,223

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 18,153





37,389



49,421





177,534

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 33,623





36,000



112,581





272,885

Impairment —





2,578



5





4,828,575

Rig termination —





1,017



—





1,279

Exploration expenses 263





725



1,936





3,061

Equity-based compensation expenses 4,287





4,834



11,187





16,531

Litigation settlement —





22,750



—





22,750

Reorganization items, net —





49,758



—





49,758

Income tax benefit —





(5,144)



—





(262,495)

Other non-cash adjustments 816





104



164





3,114

Adjusted EBITDA 155,416





186,686



466,521





527,911

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP (58,178)





(57,106)



(170,456)





(170,054)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests —





19,808



—





60,553

Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis 18,954





13,266



52,828





39,774

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 116,192





$ 162,654



$ 348,893





$ 458,184





















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 294,383





$ 95,010



$ 644,746





$ 154,905

Derivative settlements (81,443)





80,154



(160,018)





224,223

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 18,153





37,389



49,421





177,534

Rig termination —





1,017



—





1,279

Exploration expenses 263





725



1,936





3,061

Deferred financing costs amortization and other (2,523)





(2,286)



(18,811)





(19,041)

Current tax benefit —





—



—





(36)

Changes in working capital (74,233)





(48,177)



(50,917)





(39,878)

Litigation settlement —





22,750



—





22,750

Other non-cash adjustments 816





104



164





3,114

Adjusted EBITDA 155,416





186,686



466,521





527,911

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to OMP (58,178)





(57,106)



(170,456)





(170,054)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DevCo Interests —





19,808



—





60,553

Cash distributions from OMP to Oasis 18,954





13,266



52,828





39,774

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Oasis $ 116,192





$ 162,654



$ 348,893





$ 458,184



_________________ (1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred specified default interest charges of $30.3MM related to the Predecessor credit facility and $28.0MM related to the OMP credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020.

E&P Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

The Company defines E&P Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA from its E&P segment plus distributions to Oasis for its ownership of OMP, less E&P Cash Interest, capital expenditures for E&P and other, excluding capitalized interest. E&P Free Cash Flow is not a measure of net income (loss) or cash flows as determined by GAAP. Management believes that the presentation of E&P Free Cash Flow provides useful additional information to investors and analysts for assessing the financial performance of its E&P business as compared to its peers and its ability to generate cash from its E&P operations and midstream ownership interests after interest and capital spending. In addition, E&P Free Cash Flow excludes changes in operating assets and liabilities that relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control, and changes in operating assets and liabilities may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests from the Company's E&P segment to the non-GAAP financial measures of E&P Adjusted EBITDA and E&P Free Cash Flow for the periods presented (in thousands):





Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020































Income (loss) before income taxes including non-controlling interests $ 44,040





$ (96,556)



$ 18,910





$ (4,726,179)

Gain on sale of properties (5,399)





(1,473)



(233,502)





(11,652)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —





20



—





(83,867)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 101,790





5,071



550,342





(243,064)

Derivative settlements (81,443)





80,154



(160,018)





224,223

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1) 7,156





34,636



23,445





139,338

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,974





31,175



83,976





255,505

Impairment —





992



3





4,717,306

Exploration expenses 263





463



1,936





3,061

Rig termination —





1,279



—





1,279

Equity-based compensation 4,144





4,502



10,518





15,909

Litigation settlement —





22,750



—





22,750

Reorganization items, net —





49,758



—





49,758

Other non-cash adjustments 816





104



185





3,114

E&P Adjusted EBITDA 95,341





132,875



295,795





367,481

Distributions to Oasis from OMP and DevCo Interests(2) 18,954





33,070



52,828





100,320

E&P Cash Interest(1) (6,909)





(32,255)



(12,192)





(129,568)

E&P and other capital expenditures (42,551)





(10,223)



(124,575)





(202,507)

Midstream capital expenditures attributable to DevCo Interests(2) —





1,246



—





(6,467)

Capitalized interest 578





1,572



1,539





5,635

E&P Free Cash Flow $ 65,413





$ 126,285



$ 213,395





$ 134,894



___________________ (1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred a specified default interest charge of $30.3MM related to the Predecessor credit facility. This specified default interest charge was waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020. (2) The Company sold its remaining ownership interests in Bobcat DevCo and Beartooth DevCo to OMP in the first quarter of 2021. The effective date of the sale was January 1, 2021.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis as net income (loss) after adjusting first for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items, including non-cash changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, impairment, and other similar non-cash charges, or non-recurring items, (2) the impact of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and (3) the non-cash and non-recurring items' impact on taxes based on the Company's effective tax rate applicable to those adjusting items in the same period. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis is not a measure of net income (loss) as determined by GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Oasis Per Share as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The following table presents reconciliations of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) attributable to Oasis to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Oasis and the GAAP financial measure of diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):



Successor



Predecessor

Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020































Net income (loss) attributable to Oasis $ 71,950





$ (55,699)



$ 101,722





$ (4,459,503)

Gain on sale of properties (5,405)





(1,473)



(228,473)





(11,652)

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —





20



—





(83,867)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 101,790





5,071



550,342





(243,064)

Derivative settlements (81,443)





80,154



(160,018)





224,223

Impairment(1) —





2,105



5





4,801,909

Additional interest charges(2) —





—



—





58,300

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 1,072





1,354



14,100





7,325

Amortization of debt discount —





2,782



—





8,317

Non-cash reorganization items, net —





49,758



—





49,758

Litigation settlement —





22,750



—





22,750

Other non-cash adjustments 816





104



164





3,114

Tax impact(4) (4,177)





(42,183)



(39,767)





(1,146,636)

Other tax adjustments(5) (18,857)





5,945



(29,585)





856,381

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Oasis $ 65,746





$ 70,688



$ 208,490





$ 87,355





















Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to Oasis per share $ 3.46





$ (0.17)



$ 4.96





$ (14.05)

Gain on sale of properties (0.26)





—



(11.14)





(0.04)

Gain on extinguishment of debt —





—



—





(0.26)

Net (gain) loss on derivative instruments 4.90





0.02



26.84





(0.76)

Derivative settlements (3.92)





0.25



(7.80)





0.70

Impairment(1) —





0.01



—





15.10

Additional interest charges(2) —





—



—





0.18

Amortization of deferred financing costs(3) 0.05





—



0.69





0.02

Amortization of debt discount —





0.01



—





0.03

Non-cash reorganization items, net —





0.16



—





0.16

Litigation settlement —





0.07



—





0.07

Other non-cash adjustments 0.04





—



—





0.01

Tax impact(4) (0.20)





(0.15)



(1.94)





(3.61)

Other tax adjustments(5) (0.91)





0.02



(1.44)





2.69

Impact of diluted shares(6) —





—



—





0.03

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share $ 3.16





$ 0.22



$ 10.17





$ 0.27





















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(6) 20,786





318,493



20,508





318,109





















Effective tax rate applicable to adjustment items(4) 24.8 %



25.9 %

22.6 %



23.7 %

___________________ (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, OMP recorded an impairment expense of $1.5MM and $103.4MM, respectively, which is included in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. OMP impairment expense attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.5MM and $26.7MM is excluded from impairment expense in the table above for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred specified default interest charges of $30.3MM related to the Predecessor credit facility and $28.0MM related to the OMP credit facility. These specified default interest charges were waived upon the Company's emergence from bankruptcy in November 2020. (3) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.1MM and $0.6MM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $0.1MM and $0.3MM for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (4) The tax impact is computed utilizing the Company's effective tax rate applicable to the adjustments for certain non-cash and non-recurring items. (5) Other tax adjustments relate to the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which is adjusted to reflect the tax impact of the other adjustments using an assumed effective tax rate that excludes its impact. (6) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we included the dilutive effect of unvested stock awards of 206,000 and 744,000, respectively, in computing Adjusted Diluted Earnings Attributable to Oasis Per Share, which were excluded from the GAAP calculation of diluted loss attributable to Oasis per share due to the anti-dilutive effect.

