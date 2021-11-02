Vobile Group Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 4th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile Group Limited (HKEX:3738), based in Hong Kong focused on intellectual property protection, monetization, and marketing, today announced that Masaaki Matsuzawa, Executive Director, President of Strategy and Investments, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 4th.

DATE: November 4th, 2021

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

SaaS industry leader in intellectual property protection, monetization, and marketing

Industry leading technology and capability in upgrading solutions to meet client needs

Loyal customers comprised of world-leading content owners

Increasing online content consumption and focus on content protection allows continuous growth (revenue and EBITDA growth of 91% and 164% respectively 1H21 vs. 1H20, EBITDA margin expanded from 6% 1H19 to 20% in 1H21)

Effective business expansion in China ( China revenue 497% 1H21 vs. 2H20)

About Vobile Group Limited

Vobile (SEHK: 3738) is a SaaS industry leader around the world in intellectual property protection, monetization, and marketing. We were honored as a winner of the 69th annual Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards for the innovation excellence in developing video identification technology to protect content value and copyright. We are guided by data, a love of entertainment, and an entrepreneurial spirit, servicing the world's largest platforms, film studios, TV networks, sports leagues, music labels, and other content owners.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

