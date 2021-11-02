TacoTime Introduces The Ghost Pepper Chicken Burrito

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com) introduces the Ghost Pepper Chicken Burrito, available for a limited-time at participating TacoTime locations.

Ghost Pepper Chicken Burrito

The Ghost Pepper Chicken Burrito is made with a home-style tortilla filled with all-white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa fresca, jalapeños, spicy ghost pepper sauce and a cool avocado cream sauce, grilled to perfection.

"We are bringing the heat!" said Kim Heath, director of marketing for TacoTime. "This delicious creation will be sure to ignite your tastebuds as it is the perfect fiery-hot burrito."

TacoTime will offer the Ghost Pepper Chicken Burrito at select locations from October 27, 2021 until January 25, 2022.

Promotional Menu Items:

The Ghost Pepper Chicken Burrito is available at our participating US TacoTime® locations, and excludes Western Washington, E. Wenatchee, Grant and Chelan counties. Please visit www.TacoTime.com to learn more.

About TacoTime

TacoTime is a quick-service restaurant chain offering a tasty variety of freshly-prepared, home style, Mexican fare. No one takes more pride in the food they serve than we do at TacoTime.

Our ingredients and the care we take in making your food fresh make us truly a one-of-a-kind affordable taste experience. Where other fast food Mexican restaurants cut corners, we take the time to do it right. That's the deliciously real, deliciously fresh difference at TacoTime. A difference you can taste in everything we make, from our world-famous hand-rolled Crisp Burritos to our unbeatable Mexi-Fries® that we cook to order. Menu items offer guests a real choice, from vegetarian items to a unique Chicken Ranchero Burrito.

