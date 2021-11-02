Lafayette Square Hires Andrew Fejer as Managing Director of Credit Origination in the Four Corners Region

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, an impact investment platform, announced today that Andrew Fejer has joined the firm as Managing Director, focusing on origination and business development for Lafayette Square's credit strategy in the Four Corners region of the United States. Fejer will help Lafayette Square source opportunities to provide capital to local businesses located across Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Fejer joins the firm with twenty years of experience in corporate and commercial banking. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking at HSBC, where he managed complex, multi-product, multi-country client relationships ranging from middle market to large corporate companies. Prior to his time at HSBC, Fejer spent fourteen years as an Executive Director at JPMorganChase, managing all aspects of middle market company lending in its Commercial Banking segment.

"We are happy to have Andrew aboard the Lafayette Square team. His twenty years of corporate and commercial banking experience will be of great benefit to the firm as we look to support local businesses throughout the mountain states," said Damien Dwin, Founder and CEO of Lafayette Square. "As a University of Colorado graduate, he knows this region intimately and is well suited to build relationships with business founders and owners who are in need of direct lending and support to grow their companies."

"I'm very proud to be joining Damien and Lafayette Square, and I feel fortunate to bring a community-specific perspective to our inclusive and diverse team," said Fejer. "Having spent my career helping middle market companies access capital, I look forward to working with businesses throughout the Four Corners to get the financing they need as well as capitalizing on the unique services that Lafayette Square makes available to help them thrive."

Originally from Budapest, Hungary, Fejer holds degrees in Literature and Economics from the University of Colorado.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all.

As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com .

