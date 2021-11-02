Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces 10th Anniversary Celebration and Sale

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (HZPG), Washington state's only pearl jewelry gallery, is celebrating its 10th anniversary at it store location in The Shops at The Bravern as well as expansion of its online shopping site at HollyZhang.com.

Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery 10th Anniversary!

QUALITY AND VALUE

Ten years ago, Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery was opened because pearls have a special place in so many celebrations. What started as a pop-up, quickly grew into a standalone store, and then expanded into a multi-room gallery at the Bravern as well as an online store. People come to HZPG from around the state for the pearl quality, designs, and education.

THE ECO-FRIENDLY GEM

"Pearls are a unique gem because they represent purity, loyalty, trust, wealth, elegance, and wisdom. Pearls are also the only organic gem because they are created by a living organism. It is one of the oldest and eco-friendly gems," said owner Holly Zhang.

CELEBRATION OFFER: 25% OFF THE ENTIRE COLLECTION NOVEMBER 2021 AND GIFT WITH PURCHASE

Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is offering 25% off our entire collection November 1-30, both in-store and online. You'll receive a pair of 14K gold stud earrings, 9-10mm freshwater button pearls with purchases over $100, or 9-10mm Tahitian saltwater pearls with purchases over $500. HZPG gift boxes are included. Domestic shipping is free. Also, please join us at our store in the Shops at the Bravern in Bellevue, WA for a special celebration every Saturday from 1pm-3pm during the month of November 2021.

MAKE THE HOLIDAYS SPECIAL WITH PEARLS

Pearl jewelry has almost no boundaries. They pair just as nicely with formal as well as casual attire. November is the ideal time to choose a special piece of jewelry to express your personality as well as when you want to surprise the women in your life with a gift they will love.

ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY

Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is a retailer offering captivating designer pearl jewelry in classic, contemporary, and creative styles. Shop Online at: HollyZhang.com

Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery

The Shops at The Bravern

700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004

Phone: 1(425)449-8332

Instagram: @HollyZhangPearlGallery

Facebook: HollyZhangPearlGallery

PRESS: DOWNLOADABLE HIGH-RESOLUTION PHOTOGRAPHS AT HollyZhang.com/press-room

Logos Jewelry Bravern Storefront Holly Zhang Portrait

