Gojek And Gogoro Announce Strategic Partnership To Electrify Two Wheel Transportation In Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gojek, Southeast Asia's leading mobile on-demand services platform, and Gogoro®, a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable urban mobility, today announced a strategic partnership to electrify two wheel transportation in Indonesia. The partnership brings together two of Asia's most innovative and sustainability-focused technology companies that are committed to introducing a new era of urban transportation.

The partnership between Gojek (a GoTo Group company) and Gogoro initially includes two key areas of cooperation. Firstly, GoTo Group is investing in Gogoro's PIPE, and secondly, a cooperation between Gojek, Gogoro and Pertamina, on a battery swapping and Gogoro Smartscooter pilot scheme in Jakarta.

"One of the greatest challenges of our time, in Indonesia and around the world, is transforming our urban transportation into a new generation of smart and sustainable electric two-wheel vehicles that are accessible and people can embrace. Together with Gojek, and the Indonesian government's support, we are on a path to making this happen," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO, Gogoro. "Gogoro battery swapping is a new generation of electric fueling that provides an open platform for two-wheel vehicle makers to introduce new electric vehicles that enable fast, safe and easy to use refueling."

"The partnership between Gojek and Gogoro brings together two like-minded companies that are dedicated to making smart electric transportation the norm throughout Indonesia. Such an ambition can only be achieved if multiple stakeholders work together, so partnerships like this are essential if we are to meet our goals to re-imagine intra-city transport," said Kevin Aluwi, Gojek Co-Founder and CEO. "By combining Gojek's wide reach in Indonesia with Gogoro's capabilities, we will be able to accelerate change and share the benefits of electric vehicles with more driver-partners and consumers. This represents a significant step towards our goal of fully electrifying our fleet of vehicles by 2030 and achieving a zero-emissions future."

Gojek x Gogoro Pilot

Based in Jakarta, the Gojek x Gogoro pilot consists of 250 Gogoro Smartscooters and four GoStation battery swapping stations that will be located at Pertamina gas stations. Pertamina is the Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation. Together, both companies plan to scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery swap stations in the future.

Gogoro has established itself as a global innovation leader in compact electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, a hyper-efficient battery swapping platform that was recognized by Guidehouse Insights as the leading battery swapping company for lightweight urban vehicles in the world. With more than 400,000 riders and 2,100 battery swapping stations, Gogoro Network is hosting 270,000 daily battery swaps with more than 250 million total battery swaps to date.

In addition to the Gogoro Network, in 2015 Gogoro also unveiled its award-winning Gogoro Smartscooter as the world's first smart electric two-wheel vehicle. In 2019 it established the Powered by Gogoro Network Program (PBGN) that provides Gogoro's vehicle maker partners access to Gogoro innovations including its intelligent drivetrains and controllers, components and smart systems, so they can develop and roll-out unique electric vehicles that integrate Gogoro Network battery swapping.

The Gojek x Gogoro pilot is also in line with Gojek's sustainability goals and ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. In April this year, Gojek released its first Sustainability Report[1], where it outlined its plans to achieve Zero Emissions by 2030, including transitioning its fleet to 100% electric vehicles. As part of this, Gojek is actively exploring ways to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem, by leveraging technology to address the barriers to adoption for driver-partners and ensure an optimal consumer experience.

GoTo Invests in Gogoro

In September 2021, GoTo invested in the PIPE financing in connection with the business combination that Gogoro entered into with Poema Global Holdings Corp. The transaction is expected to close in early 2022. GoTo is the largest technology group in Indonesia and the "go-to' ecosystem for daily life which consist of the largest mobility and on-demand platform (Gojek), the largest e-commerce platform in Indonesia (Tokopedia) and leading payment and financial services (GoTo Financial).

About GoTo Group

GoTo Group is the largest technology group in Indonesia and the "go to" ecosystem for daily life, capturing a majority of Indonesian consumer household expenditure. GoTo combines e-commerce, on-demand and financial services through the Gojek, Tokopedia and GoTo Financial brands, creating the first platform in Southeast Asia to host these three essential use cases in one ecosystem. GoTo's mission is to "Empower Progress" by offering an unparalleled selection of goods and services through a comprehensive merchant and partner network and promoting financial inclusion through its leading payments and financial services business.

About Gojek

Gojek is Southeast Asia's leading on-demand platform and a pioneer of the multi-service ecosystem model, providing access to a wide range of services including transportation, food delivery, logistics and more. Gojek is founded on the principle of leveraging technology to remove life's daily frictions by connecting consumers to the best providers of goods and services in the market.

The company was first established in 2010 focusing on courier and motorcycle ride-hailing services, before launching the app in January 2015 in Indonesia. Since then, Gojek has grown to become the leading on-demand platform in Southeast Asia, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation, to food delivery, logistics and many others.

As of March 2021, Gojek's application has been downloaded more than 190 million times by users across Southeast Asia.

Gojek is dedicated to solving the daily challenges faced by consumers, while improving the quality of life for millions of people across Southeast Asia, especially those in the informal sector and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Gojek application is available for download via iOS and Android.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro

