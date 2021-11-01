NFP Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert Beauchamp to Commercial Lines Business in Canada

Addition continues NFP's commercial insurance growth momentum in Quebec and across Canada

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced Robert Beauchamp has joined as vice president, commercial lines, in Quebec, Canada.

(PRNewsfoto/NFP)

As part of the team that came to NFP through its acquisition of Ogilvy Insurance, Beauchamp will focus on advancing NFP's growth in Quebec. His career includes 17 years as president of Invessa, a leading property and casualty insurance brokerage firm he founded in 2001 as well as various marketing and operations roles with SimplAssur, Aviva Canada and CGU Insurance. Most recently, Beauchamp consulted with companies and executives on business development and strategy in the commercial insurance space. Beauchamp, who brings to NFP significant industry experience cultivated over more than three decades, will report to France Dallaire, senior vice president, Quebec operations, for NFP in Canada.

"We are excited to add Robert to our team as we work to enhance our growth in Quebec both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Dallaire. "Robert's commercial insurance expertise, relationships across the province and insight on opportunities will accelerate our progress. He will be an excellent partner in developing new business that creates more value for clients and elevates our overall results."

Ogilvy Insurance, which NFP acquired in November 2020, is scheduled to rebrand as NFP in 2022.

"I'm excited to join NFP and be part of their growth in Quebec and across Canada," said Beauchamp. "I have a passion for commercial insurance and helping clients so being part of the NFP team is a great fit. I'm looking forward to sharing my insights, learning from my new colleagues, and creating new opportunities that benefit our clients and our collective success."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized business and personal insurance, group benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 800 employees based in Canada, more than 6,000 employees globally, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue (Business Insurance), 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal) and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

For more information, visit NFP.ca

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NFP Corp.