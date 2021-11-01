Hard Rock Hotels Set The Stage For Unforgettable Love Stories

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Couples ready to express their love will find the perfect stage at Hard Rock Hotels. From weddings to honeymoons to anniversaries and everything in between, Hard Rock is about celebrating love to the fullest. As engagement season approaches and gatherings resume, destination weddings and intimate affairs are again on the rise and Hard Rock is set to amplify every moment.

Fifty Days of Love

To celebrate the brand's hallmark 50th anniversary, Hard Rock has created a special giveaway that will award 50 lucky couples a complimentary four-night stay at one of Hard Rock's stunning All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico or the Caribbean. To participate in the "Love Hard, Play Hard Contest" fans can follow Hard Rock on Instagram at @hardrockhotels and share their love stories using the hashtags #LoveHardPlayHard and #HardRockWeddings for the chance to win. Hard Rock will select one lucky couple per day, for 50 days, to win an unforgettable escape. These special stays can be used by couples over the next year for destination weddings, wedding venue exploration, honeymoons, anniversaries or to simply celebrate their love. The contest runs from November 1 – December 20, 2021. Additional details on the contest and how to enter can be found here.

"Love All. Serve All. is one of the founding mottos of the Hard Rock brand. For more than 50 years we have celebrated and shared precious moments and memories with our fans. This year we are delighted to bring joy to 50 lucky fans who will win a romantic getaway at Hard Rock Hotels," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hotels for Hard Rock International. "We know that many couples have had to postpone plans over the last year and a half and we hope that this will allow a special opportunity to for them to seize the moment and celebrate their love."

Come Together with Love

With reimagined entertainment, unexpected venues and a vibe that can't be beat, Hard Rock Hotel properties are uniquely suited to create memories of a lifetime. Each Hard Rock Hotel takes the spirit of its destination and blends it with a vibrant collection of music and memorabilia for a one-of-a-kind experience. The brand's 35 exquisite destinations offer impressive indoor event spaces, as well as stunning terraces and private beaches for breathtaking outdoor ceremonies.

Hard Rock Hotels create the perfect set list for every activity on a couple's wedding itinerary. Showcasing gorgeous natural backdrops and premium amenities, Hard Rock Hotels all-inclusive properties in Mexico and the Dominican Republic focus on fun and entertainment for the entire wedding party. These all-inclusive properties offer certified WOW Specialists, who are experts in curating show-stopping ceremonies and a-list activities from travel and flights to welcome receptions, cocktail hours, group activities, live entertainment, and more. These locations also feature curated "Inspirations" packages, offering one-of-a-kind wedding collections to give every couple's special day the high-end sophistication it deserves.

Around the world, each Hard Rock Hotel offers bespoke experiences for couples tying the knot. Some examples include:

A Hard Rock Honeymoon

All-inclusive locations offer "With Love, From Hard Rock Hotels," a complimentary romance package for all honeymooners with perks like breakfast in bed, a picturesque honeymoon dinner, a hydro spa tub experience, and more. "The Showstopper" package is complete with a swim with the dolphins experience, 50-minute couples massage at the Rock Spa® and more. Guests can also purchase wedding gifts such as scuba diving and deep sea fishing, or more traditional items found via Hard Rock's online honeymoonregistry.

SAFE + SOUND

Guests will feel confident in a return to travel and gatherings with Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program. Implemented to ensure a healthy and sanitary environment, Hard Rock International was one of the first hospitality companies to launch such standards in 2020 and partner with world-renowned organizations EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, to ensure the highest standards of safety, sanitation, and employee training.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotels and properties that are available to host a dream wedding, honeymoon, or other celebration, please visit hardrockweddings.com

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 241 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos®

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable hotel experiences. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 26 distinctive Hotels and 9 Hotels & Casinos in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels continue to provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, all while practicing social distance guidelines and adhering to SAFE+ SOUND protocols. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, visit hardrockhotels.com.

