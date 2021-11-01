Fusion Connect Launches Industry's Best and Most Comprehensive Service Guarantee Fusion Connect Guarantees 100% Uptime, Service Installation Timeliness, Rates, and Overall Customer Satisfaction

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of collaboration and managed network solutions, announced today the industry's most comprehensive service guarantee covering voice and data services, including Unified Communications (UCaaS) and SD-WAN.

The service pledge is rooted in Fusion Connect's customer-centric philosophy and is designed to provide peace of mind, ensuring a world class customer experience through five core guarantees:

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee : Customers will be satisfied with the quality of Unified Communications and SD-WAN services, and any issues will be resolved to their satisfaction, or the customer may cancel the service(s) without penalty.

Installation Guarantee: Fusion Connect will meet the agreed-upon installation date(s) for UCaaS and/or SD-WAN services. If the targets are not met, the customer is credited a full month's MRC for the service.

100% Uptime Guarantee : 100% uptime guarantee for the customers that purchase both UCaaS and SD-WAN, or Fusion Connect provides a credit to the customer.

Rate Lock Guarantee: Rates for Unified Communications and SD-WAN services will not change for the life of the customer's contract.

Future-Proof Technology Guarantee: Ongoing upgrades to the next generation of UCaaS and SD-WAN technology implemented at no additional cost.

Unlike others in the industry, most of Fusion Connect's guarantees apply to either or both services, without a requirement that the customer buy both services for the guarantee to apply.

"Our approach at Fusion Connect is to put the customer first. Within this framework, every team member is committed and empowered to ensure our customers succeed," said John Dobbins, Chief Operating Officer at Fusion Connect.

Dobbins added "With the Service Guarantee initiative we pledge to provide relevant, personalized, and responsive technology solutions to enable always connected, secure, and dynamic work environments to help customers and partners meet their business needs -- guaranteed."

