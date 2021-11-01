Basil Street Provides Solution to Growing Need for Corporate Contactless Dining Post-pandemic businesses, including a major aerospace company in Los Angeles, are adopting new methods to feed staff through Basil Street's automated pizza kitchens

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the business world continues to navigate best practices post-pandemic, one need is emerging as paramount. Employers are now tasked with reimagining how employee cafeterias or food services are offered during working hours. Basil Street has gained momentum in this sector through the utilization of their automated pizza kitchens (APKs) and is primed to continue their rapid growth as demand for contactless food service options grows.

Designed as a vehicle to fast, convenient, delicious meal solutions, Basil Street has harnessed the power of pizza to feed the masses. Basil Street has placed five APKs in some of the largest corporate settings in the United States, including Northrop Grumman in Southern California, Texas-based Daikin and another undisclosed high-profile aerospace company in Los Angeles. The Basil Street APKs, and the impact of providing upgraded meal solutions, have resulted in an overall uptick in employee satisfaction, requests for additional APK units, and inquiries from other companies looking for viable contactless meal service solutions.

"We have seen tremendous momentum since going live with our crowdfunding in October as more and more companies are discovering the undeniable solution Basil Street APKs bring to their business," said Deglin Kenealy, CEO of Basil Street. "We are leading a revolution, stepping-up the delivery of hot, delicious food options at traditional, unfulfilling vending machine locations through innovative automated pizza kitchen technology."

Basil Street APK placements nationwide have seen rising momentum in just the last few months. APKs can now be found in college settings, major airports, drinking establishments, truck stops and other locations. With partnerships in place with Prepango , a company specializing in securing contracts for automated retail, food and beverage in airports, and Automated Eats, whose primary focus is to provide automated food and beverage solutions to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Basil Street hopes to have 500 additional APK locations go live by the end of 2022.

Keeping quality and convenience top priorities, Basil Street's kiosks feature three 10-inch Italian style, thin-crust pizza offerings: four-cheese, pepperoni, and a "Pizza of the Month." All of Basil Street's pizzas are made with the freshest ingredients and then flash-frozen, to preserve the flavor and freshness, before being cooked-to-order in about three minutes. The cooking process utilizes their patented three-element non-microwave speed oven. The combination of the revolutionary oven technology and pizza quality creates a finished product that rivals that of a high-quality pizzeria. Basil Street has figured out how to deliver a brick-oven pizza experience in a fraction of the time.

Further information on Basil Street can be found on its website at www.basilstreetpizza.com .

