Green Technology for Sustainable Development, Hisense Contributes to Achieving Carbon Neutrality

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP26 Summit is set to begin on Oct 31st, around 200 countries will gather and discuss the actions to protect and restore ecosystems. Driven by green technology, Hisense continues to integrate environmental protection initiatives in all aspects of manufacturing, supply chain, and developing energy-saving products.

Greener Technology

Since 2018, Hisense reduced HFC-245fa through technology innovation, reformed its refrigerator production using foaming technology and lowered greenhouse emissions. As a result, it decreased approximately 5847.3 tons of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, in 2021, United Nations Development Program(UNDP) publicly appraised the technology as an eco-leader in the fridge industry.

Hisense Greener Technology

More Energy Saving

Hisense has now lowered the power consumption of a 100-inch Laser TV to around 250 watts, while the LCD TV of the same size has a power consumption of more than 800 watts. In the future, Hisense will reduce the energy consumption of 100-inch Laser TV to under 200 watts.

Hisense Energy Saving

Sustainable Manufacturing

Hisense strictly follows the principles of energy conservation and environmental protection at all stages, from raw material selection to production and processing. For example, when Hisense manufactures a new series of TVs, it optimizes the overall heat dissipation system of the TV, reduces the thickness of the back cover of the TV, and saves 4,626 tons of plastic each year, which is equivalent to reducing the use of 514 million plastic bags.

Hisense Sustainable Manufacturing

Along with the COP26 conference, CNBC launched the CNBC ESG Council, a roundtable summit attended and discussed by the CEOs of the world's most prominent companies. Speaking beforehand, Hisense President Jia Shaoqian, a member of the CNBC ESG Council, shared his insights and actions on technological innovation and sustainable development with global audiences.

President Jia also stated that, as a company with social influence and fulfillment of social responsibility, we should always focus on ESG, achieve the goal of being green, healthy, low energy consumption and environmental protection, meanwhile, without sacrificing the environment, achieving sustainable development with greener, healthier, lower energy consumption and better environmental protection. Sustainable development is a long-term endeavor for Hisense. Internally, Hisense adheres to a long-term initiative of building a better environment for enterprises and employees. Externally, we fulfill environmental protection and social responsibility to ensure that consumer rights and the world environment are protected.

