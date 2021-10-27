Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

YORK, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: TRBK) reported net income of $2.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. This represents a $544 thousand, or 19%, decrease from the third quarter of 2020 and is a function of the stabilization of mortgage banking activities following the unprecedented prior year refinancing boom, favorable credit quality trends eliminating the current need for provisioning, and higher expenditures as the bank invests in its regional expansion beyond York County. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.6 million, an increase of $451 thousand, or 7%, over the first nine months of last year. On a per share basis, the bank reported

74 cents per share (diluted) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 89 cents per share for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, earnings per share were $2.10 versus $1.94 for the first nine months of 2020. The book value per common share was $22.27 on September 30, 2021 versus $20.00 for the third quarter of 2020.

"We continue to build off the solid financial performance achieved through the first half of 2021, reporting one of the best quarters in our 19-year history," stated Eugene J. Draganosky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our core earnings engine remains strong, driven by a pickup in business loan growth during the current quarter despite significant SBA PPP loan forgiveness. We remain on track to attain our budgeted targets for 2021, notwithstanding the continuing headwinds of a limited supply of available housing in our local market, less refinancing activity due to higher interest rates, and increased competitive pressures on the pricing of loan deals. We believe Traditions Bank will enter 2022 from a position of strength due to increased demand for business loans, entry into Lancaster County, and expansion of activities in the Capital Region. This will be supported by the measured deployment of the bank's excess cash into investment securities and our disciplined approach to deposit pricing to manage the bank's overall cost of funds."

Quarterly Highlights – 3rd Quarter 2021 versus 3rd Quarter 2020

Gains on the sale of mortgages remained strong at $2.6 million for 3Q21, despite dropping from record levels of $4.9 million for 3Q20.

Residential mortgage loans sold in 3Q21 were $85.3 million compared to $117.9 million for 3Q20.

The mortgage pipeline decreased to $50.5 million compared to $107.2 million on September 30, 2020 .

Loans grew by $16.4 million , or 3%, over 3Q20. Loan growth was muted as a result of PPP loan forgiveness. Without the impact of PPP loans, loans grew by $50.7 million , or 12%.

As of September 30, 2021 , PPP loan balances outstanding were $17.8 million . The balance included the forgiveness of 94.5% of first round loans and $14.9 million of remaining balances for the second round.

Deposits increased $115.0 million , or 22%, during the last 12 months.

Net interest margin contracted to 3.23% in 3Q21 compared to 3.41% in 3Q20, driven by excess on-balance sheet liquidity and the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts in early 2020, which were partially offset by a reduction in the cost of funds from 0.72% to 0.25% over the same period.

Excess cash continues to be deployed to purchase additional investment securities, with balances growing to $121.9 million in 3Q21 versus $80.9 million in 3Q20.

Significant expenses incurred during the quarter were $138 thousand for rebranding, and $339 thousand for the Lancaster market initiative. The rebranding is part of a 3-year plan with the bulk of the expenses in the first half of 2021. The Lancaster initiative represents ongoing costs.

YTD Highlights – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 versus Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net interest income increased $1.4 million , or 10%, driven by PPP fee income recognition, lower cost of funds, and loan growth.

For the year, net fee revenue from PPP loans totaled $1.0 million . Nearly $651 thousand in gross fees have yet to be recognized. Net PPP fees realized year to date for 2020 were $684 thousand .

Provision for loan losses decreased $3.5 million , or 97%, which is consistent with the broader industry trend for lower than anticipated loan losses in 2021 to date.

Gains on the sale of mortgages decreased $485 thousand , or 5%.

Noteworthy expenses incurred during the year include $728 thousand for rebranding, $800 thousand for the Lancaster market initiative, and $146 thousand of one-time costs for the holding company formation.

Credit Quality and Capital Insights:

As of September 30, 2021 , the bank's credit exposure to industries most impacted by the pandemic (i.e., restaurants/bars, entertainment venues, lodging) was $30.6 million , or 6.1%, of the total loan portfolio versus $32.7 million , or 6.7%, of the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021 .

Excluding nonaccruals, there were no loans modified for temporary payment relief at the end of 3Q21, versus $2.6 million , or 0.5%, of the total loan portfolio in the linked quarter.

Nonaccrual loans decreased to $3.2 million in the current quarter from $3.6 million in the linked quarter. This included $102 thousand in temporary payment relief loans.

Nonperforming assets to total assets contracted to 0.44% from 0.50% in the linked quarter.

The loan loss reserve ratio in 3Q2021 fell to 1.49% from 1.56% in the linked quarter, excluding the PPP portfolio.

The bank remains well capitalized.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













Selected Financial Data

Sep 30, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020



Investment securities $ 121,916 $ 79,357 $ 80,946



Loans, net of unearned income

497,273

465,513

480,903



Allowance for loan loss

7,150

7,046

6,363



Total assets

720,360

640,562

647,851



Deposits

649,921

567,075

543,886



Borrowings

-

42

40,456



Shareholders' equity

64,297

66,628

64,434



Book value per common share $ 22.27 $ 20.72 $ 20.00



Allowance/loans

1.44%

1.51%

1.32%



Non-performing assets/total assets

0.44%

0.55%

0.18%



Tier 1 capital/average assets

8.93%

10.13%

10.07%



Tier 1 capital/risk-weighted assets

12.98%

14.38%

14.05%



Total capital/risk-weighted assets

14.45%

15.63%

15.30%























Three months ended Sep 30, Nine months ended Sep 30, Selected Operations Data

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income $ 5,805 $ 5,882 $ 17,041 $ 17,386 Interest expense

(307)

(820)

(1,233)

(3,010) Net interest income

5,498

5,062

15,808

14,376 Provision for loan losses

-

(2,000)

(100)

(3,638) Investment securities gains(losses)

-

-

1

181 Gains on sale of mortgages

2,644

4,894

8,813

9,298 Other income

492

521

1,438

1,564 Other expense

(5,794)

(4,941)

(17,761)

(14,153) Income before income taxes

2,840

3,536

8,199

7,628 Income taxes

(568)

(720)

(1,638)

(1,518) Net income $ 2,272 $ 2,816 $ 6,561 $ 6,110 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.75 $ 0.90 $ 2.11 $ 1.95 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.74 $ 0.89 $ 2.10 $ 1.94 Return on average assets

1.27%

1.80%

1.28%

1.38% Return on average equity

13.52%

18.15%

13.15%

13.80% Net interest margin

3.23%

3.41%

3.25%

3.41% Efficiency ratio

67.11%

47.16%

68.15%

55.68% Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans

0.00%

-0.03%

0.00%

0.35% Average common shares

3,041

3,145

3,107

3,139

SPECIAL CAUTIONARY NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements about Traditions Bancorp, Inc. that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," "anticipate" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions of strategy, financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives, goals, expectations or consequences; and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of Traditions Bancorp.

Traditions Bancorp cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and to consider possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: ineffectiveness of the organization's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release and Traditions Bancorp makes no commitment to review or update such statements to reflect changes that occur after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

