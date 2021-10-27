TE Connectivity announces fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal year 2021 Q4 earnings per share exceed expectations; full year results demonstrating market outperformance and strength and diversity of portfolio

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 24, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net sales were $3.8 billion , up approximately 17% versus prior year on a reported basis.

Operating margin expansion year over year with strong performance across all segments.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $2.40 , and adjusted EPS were $1.69 , an increase of 46% versus the prior year.

Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $774 million and free cash flow was $536 million .

Completed acquisition of ERNI Group AG (ERNI), a European connector manufacturer focused on factory automation markets.

Full Year Highlights

Net sales were $14.9 billion , up 23% from fiscal year 2020.

Operating margin expansion year over year, with increases across all segments.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $6.77 versus a loss of $0.78 in fiscal year 2020, and adjusted EPS were $6.51 , versus $4.26 in fiscal year 2020.

Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $2.7 billion and free cash flow was $2.1 billion , with approximately $1.5 billion returned to shareholders and over $400 million deployed for acquisitions.

Company set new ESG commitment to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by over 40% on an absolute basis by 2030.

"We had a strong finish to fiscal 2021 with sales and adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter exceeding expectations despite broader global supply challenges," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "I am very pleased with our teams' ongoing execution in a very dynamic backdrop. Our performance demonstrates the strength and diversity of our portfolio, which is reflected in sales and earnings above pre-COVID levels. We will continue to benefit from our leadership positions in long-term technology trends of electric vehicles, data and cloud, factory automation and renewable investments, which are enabling us to grow above the markets we serve. We expect to deliver continued growth in both sales and earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022."

First Quarter FY22 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.7 billion, reflecting an increase of 5% on a reported basis and 4% on an organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations is expected to be approximately $1.50 year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.60, up 9% year over year.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) – represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Operating Margin – represent operating income (loss) and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income (loss) and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Adjusted Other Income (Expense), Net – represents net other income (expense) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other items, if any.

Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate – represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.

Adjusted Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations – represents income (loss) from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share – represents diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, tax sharing income related to adjustments to prior period tax returns and other tax items, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.

Free Cash Flow (FCF) – is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by continuing operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including net payments related to pre-separation tax matters and cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results, and the impact on our operations resulting from the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"). Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Swiss tax reform. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Such developments may include the geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the virus, the duration of the outbreak, the impact on our suppliers' and customers' supply chains, the actions that may be taken by various governmental authorities in response to the outbreak in jurisdictions in which we operate, and the possible impact on the global economy and local economies in which we operate. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 25, 2020 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 24,

September 25,

September 24,

September 25,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,818

$ 3,261

$ 14,923

$ 12,172 Cost of sales

2,555



2,292



10,036



8,437 Gross margin

1,263



969



4,887



3,735 Selling, general, and administrative expenses

384



352



1,512



1,392 Research, development, and engineering expenses

173



148



677



613 Acquisition and integration costs

8



9



31



36 Restructuring and other charges, net

38



113



233



257 Impairment of goodwill

—



—



—



900 Operating income

660



347



2,434



537 Interest income

3



2



17



15 Interest expense

(14)



(12)



(56)



(48) Other income (expense), net

(22)



—



(17)



20 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

627



337



2,378



524 Income tax (expense) benefit

167



(109)



(123)



(783) Income (loss) from continuing operations

794



228



2,255



(259) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—



2



6



18 Net income (loss) $ 794

$ 230

$ 2,261

$ (241)























Basic earnings (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2.42

$ 0.69

$ 6.83

$ (0.78) Income from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



0.05 Net income (loss)

2.42



0.70



6.85



(0.73)























Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2.40

$ 0.69

$ 6.77

$ (0.78) Income from discontinued operations

—



0.01



0.02



0.05 Net income (loss)

2.40



0.69



6.79



(0.73)























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:





















Basic

328



330



330



332 Diluted

331



332



333



332

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

























September 24,

September 25,

2021

2020

(in millions, except share data) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,203

$ 945 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $41 and $29, respectively

2,928



2,377 Inventories

2,511



1,950 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

621



512 Total current assets

7,263



5,784 Property, plant, and equipment, net

3,778



3,650 Goodwill

5,590



5,224 Intangible assets, net

1,549



1,593 Deferred income taxes

2,499



2,178 Other assets

783



813 Total assets $ 21,462

$ 19,242 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 503

$ 694 Accounts payable

1,911



1,276 Accrued and other current liabilities

2,242



1,720 Total current liabilities

4,656



3,690 Long-term debt

3,589



3,452 Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities

1,139



1,336 Deferred income taxes

181



143 Income taxes

302



252 Other liabilities

847



874 Total liabilities

10,714



9,747 Commitments and contingencies









Redeemable noncontrolling interests

114



112 Shareholders' equity:









Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 336,099,881 shares authorized and

issued, and 338,953,381 shares authorized and issued, respectively

148



149 Accumulated earnings

11,709



10,348 Treasury shares, at cost, 9,060,919 and 8,295,878 shares, respectively

(1,055)



(669) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(168)



(445) Total shareholders' equity

10,634



9,383 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 21,462

$ 19,242

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 24,

September 25,

September 24,

September 25,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions) Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss) $ 794

$ 230

$ 2,261

$ (241) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

—



(2)



(6)



(18) Income (loss) from continuing operations

794



228



2,255



(259) Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Impairment of goodwill

—



—



—



900 Depreciation and amortization

179



181



769



711 Deferred income taxes

(292)



76



(354)



535 Non-cash lease cost

30



29



120



108 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories

14



(14)



46



14 Share-based compensation expense

21



20



94



74 Other

(16)



14



(61)



54 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:





















Accounts receivable, net

120



(245)



(518)



(63) Inventories

(74)



253



(556)



(89) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5)



24



(19)



51 Accounts payable

(86)



1



560



(80) Accrued and other current liabilities

63



105



173



(99) Income taxes

45



(29)



106



(9) Other

(19)



76



61



143 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities

774



719



2,676



1,991 Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities

—



1



—



1 Net cash provided by operating activities

774



720



2,676



1,992 Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capital expenditures

(236)



(121)



(690)



(560) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1



11



86



17 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(297)



(11)



(423)



(339) Other

(8)



4



(10)



17 Net cash used in investing activities

(540)



(117)



(1,037)



(865) Cash flows from financing activities:





















Net decrease in commercial paper

—



—



—



(219) Proceeds from issuance of debt

—



—



661



593 Repayment of debt

(2)



—



(708)



(352) Proceeds from exercise of share options

37



26



167



55 Repurchase of common shares

(313)



—



(831)



(523) Payment of common share dividends to shareholders

(164)



(159)



(647)



(625) Transfers from discontinued operations

—



1



—



1 Other

(1)



(2)



(28)



(34) Net cash used in continuing financing activities

(443)



(134)



(1,386)



(1,104) Net cash used in discontinued financing activities

—



(1)



—



(1) Net cash used in financing activities

(443)



(135)



(1,386)



(1,105) Effect of currency translation on cash

(4)



3



5



(4) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(213)



471



258



18 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,416



474



945



927 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,203

$ 945

$ 1,203

$ 945























Supplemental cash flow information:





















Interest paid on debt, net $ 18

$ 19

$ 58

$ 50 Income taxes paid, net of refunds

80



62



371



257

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

















































For the Quarters Ended

For the Years Ended

September 24,

September 25,

September 24,

September 25,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in millions) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 774

$ 719

$ 2,676

$ 1,991 Excluding:





















Cash (collected) paid pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts

(3)



39



9



34 Capital expenditures, net

(235)



(110)



(604)



(543) Free cash flow (1) $ 536

$ 648

$ 2,081

$ 1,482























(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



































































































For the Quarters Ended



For the Years Ended



September 24,



September 25,



September 24,



September 25,



2021



2020



2021



2020



($ in millions)



Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales







Net Sales





Transportation Solutions $ 2,198







$ 1,865







$ 8,974







$ 6,845





Industrial Solutions

1,017









959









3,844









3,713





Communications Solutions

603









437









2,105









1,614





Total $ 3,818







$ 3,261







$ 14,923







$ 12,172







































































































Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income

Operating Margin

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating Margin















Transportation Solutions $ 387

17.6 %

$ 198

10.6 %

$ 1,526

17.0 %

$ (93)

(1.4) % Industrial Solutions

134

13.2





85

8.9





469

12.2





412

11.1

Communications Solutions

139

23.1





64

14.6





439

20.9





218

13.5

Total $ 660

17.3 %

$ 347

10.6 %

$ 2,434

16.3 %

$ 537

4.4 %

































































































Adjusted Operating Income (1)

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)

Adjusted Operating Income (1)

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)

Adjusted Operating Income (1)

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)

Adjusted Operating Income (1)

Adjusted Operating Margin (1)































Transportation Solutions $ 395

18.0 %

$ 245

13.1 %

$ 1,679

18.7 %

$ 952

13.9 % Industrial Solutions

162

15.9





133

13.9





557

14.5





522

14.1

Communications Solutions

149

24.7





95

21.7





465

22.1





260

16.1

Total $ 706

18.5 %

$ 473

14.5 %

$ 2,701

18.1 %

$ 1,734

14.2 %















































(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)









































































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 24, 2021

versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020

Net Sales Growth (Decline)



Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) (1)







Acquisition/ (Divestitures)









Translation (2)



($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 184

13.8 %

$ 160

11.7 %

$ 24

$ — Commercial transportation

106

39.8





103

37.9





3



— Sensors

43

16.3





38

15.4





5



— Total

333

17.9





301

16.0





32



— Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

96

33.1





91

31.5





5



— Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(51)

(16.5)





(57)

(18.1)





4



2 Energy

5

2.6





15

7.7





—



(10) Medical

8

4.7





8

4.7





—



— Total

58

6.0





57

6.2





9



(8) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

97

37.3





91

35.5





6



— Appliances

69

39.0





65

35.7





4



— Total

166

38.0





156

35.6





10



— Total $ 557

17.1 %

$ 514

15.8 %

$ 51

$ (8)













































































































Change in Net Sales for the Year Ended September 24, 2021

versus Net Sales for the Year Ended September 25, 2020

Net Sales



Organic Net Sales







Acquisitions/

Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)

(Divestitures)

($ in millions) Transportation Solutions (3):

































Automotive $ 1,476

30.1 %

$ 1,243

25.0 %

$ 233

$ — Commercial transportation

416

39.6





377

35.2





39



— Sensors

237

26.6





119

13.4





29



89 Total

2,129

31.1





1,739

25.1





301



89 Industrial Solutions (3):

































Industrial equipment

299

27.2





253

22.7





46



— Aerospace, defense, oil, and gas

(166)

(13.8)





(209)

(17.4)





25



18 Energy

21

2.9





30

4.1





20



(29) Medical

(23)

(3.3)





(25)

(3.6)





2



— Total

131

3.5





49

1.3





93



(11) Communications Solutions (3):

































Data and devices

225

23.1





199

20.5





26



— Appliances

266

41.5





242

37.2





24



— Total

491

30.4





441

27.2





50



— Total $ 2,751

22.6 %

$ 2,229

18.2 %

$ 444

$ 78



































(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 24, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition- Related Charges (1)

Restructuring and Other Charges, Net (1)

































Adjusted



U.S. GAAP







Other Items (1) (2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:





































Transportation Solutions $ 387



$ 3

$ 5

$ —

$ —

$ 395

Industrial Solutions

134





4



24



—



—



162

Communications Solutions

139





1



9



—



—



149

Total $ 660



$ 8

$ 38

$ —

$ —

$ 706









































Operating margin

17.3 %



























18.5 %







































Other income (expense), net $ (22)



$ —

$ —

$ 28

$ —

$ 6









































Income tax (expense) benefit $ 167



$ (1)

$ 3

$ (6)

$ (304)

$ (141)









































Effective tax rate

(26.6) %



























20.1 %







































Income from continuing operations $ 794



$ 7

$ 41

$ 22

$ (304)

$ 560









































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.40



$ 0.02

$ 0.12

$ 0.07

$ (0.92)

$ 1.69









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.











































TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended September 25, 2020

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition- Related Charges (1)

Restructuring and Other Charges, Net (1)

























Adjusted



U.S. GAAP







Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 198



$ 11

$ 36

$ —

$ 245

Industrial Solutions

85





2



46



—



133

Communications Solutions

64





—



31



—



95

Total $ 347



$ 13

$ 113

$ —

$ 473



































Operating margin

10.6 %





















14.5 %

































Income tax expense $ (109)



$ (4)

$ (21)

$ 56

$ (78)



































Effective tax rate

32.3 %





















16.8 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 228



$ 9

$ 92

$ 56

$ 385



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.69



$ 0.03

$ 0.28

$ 0.17

$ 1.16



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets.

(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 24, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition- Related Charges (1)

Restructuring and Other Charges, Net (1)

































Adjusted



U.S. GAAP







Other Items (1) (2)

Tax Items (3)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:





































Transportation Solutions $ 1,526



$ 18

$ 135

$ —

$ —

$ 1,679

Industrial Solutions

469





15



73



—



—



557

Communications Solutions

439





1



25



—



—



465

Total $ 2,434



$ 34

$ 233

$ —

$ —

$ 2,701









































Operating margin

16.3 %



























18.1 %







































Other income (expense), net $ (17)



$ —

$ —

$ 28

$ —

$ 11









































Income tax expense $ (123)



$ (7)

$ (35)

$ (6)

$ (333)

$ (504)









































Effective tax rate

5.2 %



























18.9 %







































Income from continuing operations $ 2,255



$ 27

$ 198

$ 22

$ (333)

$ 2,169









































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 6.77



$ 0.08

$ 0.59

$ 0.07

$ (1.00)

$ 6.51









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Charge related to the transfer of certain U.S. pension plan liabilities to an insurance company through the purchase of a group annuity contract.

(3) Represents a $327 million income tax benefit for the net reduction in valuation allowances associated primarily with certain tax planning actions as well as improved current and expected future operating profit and taxable income, $29 million of income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets, and $23 million of income tax expense associated with the tax impacts of an intercompany transaction.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Year Ended September 25, 2020

(UNAUDITED)



























































































Adjustments















Acquisition- Related Charges (1)

Restructuring and Other Charges, Net (1)

























Impairment of Goodwill (1)





Adjusted



U.S. GAAP









Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (4)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income (loss):





































Transportation Solutions $ (93)



$ 32

$ 113

$ 900

$ —

$ 952

Industrial Solutions

412





8



102



—



—



522

Communications Solutions

218





—



42



—



—



260

Total $ 537



$ 40

$ 257

$ 900

$ —

$ 1,734









































Operating margin

4.4 %



























14.2 %







































Other income, net $ 20



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (8)

$ 12









































Income tax expense $ (783)



$ (8)

$ (46)

$ (4)

$ 550

$ (291)









































Effective tax rate

149.4 %



























17.0 %







































Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (259)



$ 32

$ 211

$ 896

$ 542

$ 1,422









































Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (3) $ (0.78)



$ 0.10

$ 0.63

$ 2.68

$ 1.62

$ 4.26









































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Includes $355 million of income tax expense related to the tax impacts of certain measures of Swiss tax reform and $226 million of income tax expense related to increases to the valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets, partially offset by a $31 million income tax benefit related to pre-separation tax matters and the termination of the tax sharing agreement with Tyco International and Covidien.

(3) U.S. GAAP diluted shares excludes two million of nonvested share awards and options outstanding as the inclusion of these securities would have been antidilutive because of our loss during the period. Such amounts are included in adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted shares.

(4) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Quarter Ended December 25, 2020

(UNAUDITED)















































































Adjustments















Acquisition- Related Charges (1)

Restructuring and Other Charges, Net (1)

























Adjusted



U.S. GAAP







Tax Items (2)

(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)

Operating income:































Transportation Solutions $ 308



$ 5

$ 118

$ —

$ 431

Industrial Solutions

76





4



38



—



118

Communications Solutions

64





—



11



—



75

Total $ 448



$ 9

$ 167

$ —

$ 624



































Operating margin

12.7 %





















17.7 %

































Other expense, net $ (1)



$ —

$ —

$ —

$ (1)



































Income tax expense $ (60)



$ (2)

$ (32)

$ (29)

$ (123)



































Effective tax rate

13.8 %





















20.1 %

































Income from continuing operations $ 375



$ 7

$ 135

$ (29)

$ 488



































Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.13



$ 0.02

$ 0.41

$ (0.09)

$ 1.47



































(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.

(2) Income tax benefits related to an Internal Revenue Service approved change in the tax method of depreciating or amortizing certain assets.

(3) description of non-GAAP financial measures.



TE CONNECTIVITY LTD. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of October 27, 2021 (UNAUDITED)







Outlook for



Quarter Ending



December 24,



2021

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.50

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.12

Acquisition-related charges

0.03

Tax items

(0.05)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $ 1.60

















Net sales growth

5.0 % Translation

0.6

(Acquisitions) divestitures, net

(1.5)

Organic net sales growth (1)

4.1 %







(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

