Intuition Robotics Named in Fast Company's First Annual List of "Brands That Matter" New recognition program honors companies and nonprofits that give people compelling reasons to care about them, and offer inspiration for others to buy in

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuition Robotics , the empathetic digital companion™ company, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's first annual "Brands That Matter" list. The list honors recognizable brands that go beyond just selling products and providing services, as well as companies and nonprofits that have authentically communicated their missions and achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement.

"We are so honored to be named as one of Fast Company's Brands That Matter alongside so many other incredible and innovative brands," said Dor Skuler, CEO of Intuition Robotics. "The elements that this list recognizes align perfectly with what our team's mission is -- to improve the lives of older adults by empowering their independence and improving their health and wellbeing. Receiving this honor gives us even more motivation to impact people's lives with technology."

Intuition Robotics is being recognized for its incredible work creating the world' first-ever empathetic digital companion robot, ElliQ.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, older adults were one of the most impacted and highly vulnerable age groups. When forced to stay at home and self-isolate from friends and loved ones, those living by themselves often faced extreme levels of loneliness. ElliQ is designed to help curb loneliness and social isolation while empowering older adults to be engaged and connected to the world around them. ElliQ provides older adults with entertainment and companionship, direct communication with family, friends and their healthcare provider, accomplishing their health and wellness goals and assists with their day-to-day. It is a proactive, goal-based system that was developed with years of research and user studies combining psychology, behavioral sciences, and advanced cognitive AI capabilities.

"Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies and nonprofits, recognizes 95 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 95 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. The complete list can be found here .

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics creates empathetic digital companions™ that positively impact people's lives. Using their proprietary cognitive AI technology, as well as unique knowhow, their digital companions establish long-term relationships between people and technology, unlocking unprecedented engagement levels. The company's goal is to use this breakthrough technology to help older adults lead healthier and happier lives. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Israel with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Greece. Intuition Robotics' investors include: Toyota Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and China. The company's first product, ElliQ®, is an award-winning proactive social robot for older adults. ElliQ is aimed at keeping older adults healthy, active, and independent at home, bridging the gap between them and their healthcare providers. ElliQ won the New Product and Technology Awards Aging Award 2020, AI Breakthrough Award (2020 and 2018), CES Best of Innovation Award 2018, and more.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

