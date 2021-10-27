Concordance Partners with Home State Health On a Care Management Program for Individuals Just Released From Incarceration

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordance, a non-profit reentry program serving individuals before and after release from incarceration, and Home State Health, today announced a new collaboration to provide Care Management and education programs to individuals newly released from incarceration. The new partnership aims to educate Concordance participants about their health insurance enrollment options and facilitate one-on-one Care Management for individuals who enroll in a Home State Health plan.

Healthcare coverage is crucial for justice-involved individuals – eighty percent of released individuals report chronic medical, psychiatric, or substance abuse issues, yet only 15% to 25% report visiting a physician outside of the emergency department in the first 12-months after release.1 By establishing healthcare coverage early and helping participants to understand their benefits and take a proactive role in their health journey, this partnership will help reduce the number of emergency room visits and help Concordance participants to lead healthier lives.

Below are details about the collaboration with Home State Health:

Home State Health Care Management – For Concordance participants electing Home State Health coverage, Home State Health will provide a Care Manager to manage their care plan and ensure they are getting the appropriate level of routine care and/or managing chronic illnesses. This Home State Health Care Manager will work in close collaboration with the participant's Concordance team, integrating their health management with other Concordance services.

Healthcare Educational Programming – Home State Health will create educational programming specifically for Concordance participants, addressing the most frequent questions surrounding use of healthcare benefits, discussing access to telehealth, behavioral health services, and case management, and providing tips for getting the most from their healthcare.

"Home State Health is pleased to partner with Concordance to make meaningful progress on reducing incarceration and recidivism rates in our communities," said Ryan Litteken, Interim CEO, Home State Health. "We share the belief that taking a more holistic approach to addressing the broader social determinants of health in this population is key to helping formerly incarcerated individuals successfully reenter and contribute to our communities, while improving their long-term wellness."

"We have seen firsthand the many barriers to timely, affordable, understandable healthcare coverage for our participants, and we could not be more thrilled to add this service to our wheel of service offerings that help holistically heal participants as they reintegrate after prison," said Danny Ludeman, President and CEO of Concordance.

Concordance participants are not required to select a Home State Health plan. Concordance participants will work with an independent, authorized enrollment assister to support participants in finding a health plan through Medicaid, Marketplace or Medicare that best meets their needs. Once participants are eligible to enroll in a Home State Health or equivalent plan, Concordance will cover the cost of their premiums.

About Concordance

Concordance is a St. Louis-based CARF-accredited non-profit that offers the country's first set of integrated, holistic, and evidence-informed services to individuals returning to society from prison. The program assists participants in three primary areas: behavioral health and wellness; education and employment; and community and life skills. Concordance starts working with individuals six months prior to release and continues assisting for up to a year after their return to the community. Founded by President and CEO Danny Ludeman, Concordance is committed to restoring individuals, reuniting families, transforming communities, and advancing the field of re-entry services. For more information, visit www.concordanceacademy.org.

About Home State Health

Home State Health is a Care Management Organization that serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. The organization also focuses on under-insured and uninsured individuals through its federal insurance marketplace plan, Ambetter. Additionally, Home State Health provides insurance for the Medicare population through a Medicare Advantage plan, Allwell. Home State Health exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate and coordinated care. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.

1 Mallik-Kane K, Visher CA. Health and Prisoner Reentry: How Physical, Mental, and Substance Abuse Conditions Shape the Process of Reintegration. Washington, DC: The Urban Institute; 2008

