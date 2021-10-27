BMC Unveils New Innovations to Unleash the Power of Enterprise Data

New solutions expand data practices to increase agility, improve customer experience, and increase value across all Autonomous Digital Enterprises' IT investments

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC , a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced several new BMC Helix and Control-M innovations that extend data science in the enterprise to gain more value and insights and better serve customers, while increasing agility and resilience.

"Organizations are realizing that simply putting lots of diverse data into the cloud or a data lake won't magically create meaningful insights — not without further integration, transformation, enrichment, and orchestration," wrote Noel Yuhanna, VP, Principal Analyst at Forrester.1 "Delivering connected data across hybrid and multicloud sources isn't trivial, especially with growing data volumes, complexity, and the need for rapid ingestion...Organizations want to democratize data to allow business users to access and leverage all data themselves to support faster and more accurate business decisions..."

The new BMC innovations help customers accelerate their efforts to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE), a framework that embraces intelligent tech-enabled systems across every facet of the business to thrive during seismic changes. Today's announcements put data at the center and allow customers to:

Improve performance of business-critical services with real-time insights: The The Control-M Workflow Insights solution provides in-depth application and data workflow observability to continuously monitor and improve the performance of workflows that power critical business services. With telemetry data gathered from application and data workflow behavior, organizations can now continually optimize workflow and resource consumption.

Access workflow orchestration benefits through common cloud services tools: BMC is introducing BMC is introducing new integrations for its Control-M solution . Utilizing the robust data processing capabilities of cloud environments, Control-M simplifies workflow orchestration for leading PaaS offerings, including AWS Glue, Google Cloud Dataflow and Function, Microsoft Azure Data Factory, and other data ecosystem integrations such as Databricks and UI Path.

Deliver immersive and engaging customer and employee experiences: The new The new BMC Helix Digital Workplace studio provides a seamless employee experience with a custom workspace for teams designed to fit their needs and wants. Content and context can be customized with the user interface layer specifically created to support different functions and lines of business within an organization.

Achieve service assurance through intelligent automation: The The BMC Helix for Communication Service Providers (CSP) offering is the first purpose-built vertical product from BMC for the evolving needs of CSPs. It provides critical intelligent service assurance solutions that meet CSP requirements today with the scalability and modularity to meet future goals. It delivers 360-degree service assurance with a zero-touch Network Operations Center (NOC), all from the BMC Helix platform that combines AIOps with intelligent automation in a single pane of glass.

Give data personas workflow flexibility by applying DevOps practices to DataOps : The Control–M Python client is a new offering incubated in the : The Control–M Python client is a new offering incubated in the BMC Innovation Labs . The client is an easy-to-use tool that offers automation integration with data science and data engineering tools and open-source code. Data personas can define and run their data pipelines and build workflows in Control-M using Python with flexibility and speed.

Increase agility with ServiceOps: The BMC Helix solution uniquely delivers : The BMC Helix solution uniquely delivers ServiceOps , which provides a seamless, unified environment to deliver IT service and operations management excellence. Supporting traditional IT and DevOps initiatives, ServiceOps helps organizations improve DevOps processes and increase agility by using AI to predict change risk using service and operational data, support cross-functional collaboration, and automatically recommend problem resolutions.

The latest innovations from BMC continue to build on previous announcements of new mainframe DevOps solutions introduced earlier in the month and BMC's strategic acquisition of StreamWeaver. The acquisition adds new data integrations for BMC Helix Operations Management with AIOps, along with AI/ML-driven event situations and root cause isolation, and the intelligent, automated remediation of found issues.

"Organizations are improving their business outcomes by adopting a data mindset and supporting a systematic approach to data strategy, architecture, operations, and execution," said Ali Siddiqui, chief product officer at BMC. "The new BMC Helix and Control-M innovations put data in the hands of enterprises so they can better serve their own customers, while navigating the change needed for their own transformations."

