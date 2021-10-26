Start Your Engines: Honda Returns to SEMA with Debut of 2022 Civic Si Race Cars Alongside Rugged Overlanding Trucks

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda will demonstrate its diverse paths to fun and performance at the 2021 SEMA Show in Las Vegas Nov. 2-5, showcasing seven vehicles, including the debut of two all-new Civic Si race cars and a pair of rugged Honda light trucks custom-built for extreme overlanding adventures. Honda will be located at booth #25077, in the southeast corner of Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Building upon the thrilling performance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si, Honda Performance Development (HPD) will showcase a prototype of its next-generation turn-key Civic Si race car. Designed for Touring Car competition, it will be displayed alongside the new Team Honda Research West (THR-W) Civic Si race car, which will compete in the 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race December 3-5.

Fully equipped for overlanding, the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 and the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project highlight the rugged capability and adventurous spirit of Honda's light trucks. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the go-anywhere capabilities of Honda's potent ADV bike when outfitted with the latest and greatest adventure gear.

RACING AND STREET CARS

HPD Civic Si Race Car Prototype

Honda Performance Development (HPD) will debut the prototype for a new turn-key, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si, which features a turbocharged engine and 6-speed manual transmission. Created, developed and tested in-house by HPD engineers, the HPD Honda Civic Si race car draws upon HPD's extensive production car and race vehicle engineering experience, including the development and incredible success of the 10th-generation HPD Civic Si TCA race car program.

Built from a body-in-white for SRO TC Americas, amateur touring car series, club racing and dedicated track day use, the race car foregoes a sunroof, sound proofing insulation, underbody coating and seam sealer to reduce weight and aid in roll cage installation. The car is then specifically modified for racing using a selection of HPD, and other performance and safety components.

Founded in 1993, HPD is Honda's official North American motorsports company and the technical operations center for Honda's high-performance racing programs, with products supporting multiple levels of motorsports, from karting to IndyCar, IMSA and SCORE off-road racing.

Modifications

Supplier Part Drivetrain HPD Performance-tuned production-based ECU PWR / HPD High-capacity aluminum radiator Custom High strength 4th-gear set Cusco / HPD Racing limited-slip differential Borla / HPD Turbo-back dual-outlet exhaust Chassis Bilstein / HPD Inverted double-adjustable dampers Eibach Race coil springs HPD Front camber plates with caster inserts SPC / HPD Camber-adjustable rear upper arm RV6 / HPD Rear toe adjust arm Momo Etna 17 x 8 wheels Pirelli 245/620-17 DHH racing slicks Wilwood 6-piston Superlite race calipers Wilwood 2-piece slotted floating rotors Pagid Racing brake pads HPD Stainless-steel braided brake hoses Body / Exterior HPD Race body-in-white HPD Roll cage HPD Bumper-mounted brake cooling ducts HPD Front, side, rear underbody spoilers APR Rear wing Interior / Safety HPD Driver and passenger footrests OMP Quick disconnect aluminum steering wheel OMP Racing seat with HPD seat mounts OMP 6-point racing harness IO Port Racing window net OMP On-board fire suppression system AiM Technologies MXP main display Motec C125 center dash logger HPD Optional passenger seat installation

Team Honda Research West Civic Si Race Car

A new Civic Si race car built to compete in the National Auto Sports Association's (NASA) 25-hour of Thunderhill sports car race in Northern California Dec. 3-5 will also debut at SEMA. A key example of the Honda "racing and challenging spirit" in action, the THR-W Civic Si race car was developed and tested utilizing the professional knowledge of volunteers from multiple Honda divisions involved with design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing and finance. At Thunderhill, the modified, race-ready version of the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Si will be driven by a team of Honda associates. The team recently completed the first test of the Civic Si race car at Thunderhill in advance of the race.

Founded in 1996, THR-W team members use their experience on the racetrack to improve the design and engineering of Honda production cars and light trucks for the street. THR-W has a long record of success in racing Honda products in both Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and NASA competition, with more than 60 race victories in a variety of classes, including a class victory at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill in 2013.

Modifications

Supplier Part Powertrain THR-W Custom intake Koyo 48mm core aluminum racing radiator Koyo Oil cooler Hondata Engine management tuning RV6 Racing down pipe and front pipe Ticon Titanium exhaust WPC Drivetrain surface treatment M Factory Custom gear set Motul Engine oil / transmission fluid / coolant treatment MAPerformance Oil filter adaptor Hasport Racing engine mount Antigravity Battery DEI Thermo management Chassis Paragon 4-piston racing calipers Paragon 2-piece floating rotors PAGID RSL1 custom endurance racing brake pads Motul Brake fluid THR-W Custom brake ducts KW Competition 2-way EXR racing dampers H&R Race coil springs RV6 Rear lower arms, toe links RV6 Rear stabilizer bar Body / Exterior Power Stream Industries Custom MC2p woven pressed front splitter and air dam APR Performance GT250 rear wing Seibon Custom aero-vented carbon hood Seibon Carbon trunk lid Titan 7 Custom forged 17 x 9.5 wheels Continental 245/40-17 high-performance tires Baja Design Custom LED driving light Covercraft Custom car cover Interior / Safety THR-W / DR Concept Custom FIA safety cage BRIDE FIA bucket seat Schroth FIA 6-point racing harness and window net Fuelsafe FIA 32-gallon fuel cell OMP FIA fire system Sparco Racing steering wheel NRG SFI steering hub adaptor and quick release Acuity Racing pedal spacer and shifter bushing Specs Horsepower 220 hp Torque 240 ft.-lb. Weight (dry) 2450 lbs.

Team Liquid 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback

Continuing its leading presence in gaming and esports, Honda is once again the exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle of Team Liquid. This year, Team Liquid and Honda celebrate their partnership at SEMA with a customized 2022 Civic Hatchback, showcasing a wide array of accessories from HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories.

Modifications

Supplier Part HPD Front underbody spoiler HPD Tailgate spoiler HPD Gloss-black HPD emblem Honda Genuine Accessories Gloss-black Civic, Sport and Honda logos Honda Genuine Accessories Black Civic Si valve stem caps Honda Genuine Accessories 18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs Honda Genuine Accessories Roof carrier Thule Motion XT Alpine roof box

HPD 2022 Honda Civic Si

HPD and Honda Genuine Accessories have combined forces to enhance the sporty appearance of the all-new 2022 Civic Si. Built specifically for the 2021 SEMA Show, the modified sport sedan showcases an extensive variety of accessories available for order from Honda dealerships, including aggressive underbody spoilers, HPD emblems, and more.

Modifications

Supplier Part HPD Front underbody spoiler HPD Side underbody spoiler HPD Rear underbody spoiler HPD HPD emblem Honda Genuine Accessories Gloss-black Civic and Honda logos Honda Genuine Accessories Black Civic Si valve stem caps Honda Genuine Accessories 18-inch black alloy wheels with black wheel lugs

Fifteen52 Project 96 Accord Wagon

Built in conjunction with HPD and Mountune, and powered by an HPD Civic Type R crate engine, the Fifteen52 Project 96 Honda Accord uses the mid-90s Japanese Touring Car Championship-winning Accord as its inspiration. In addition to installing the engine, Fifteen52's partner Mountune made numerous other modifications to enhance handling, safety, and braking for this track-only racecar replica. The exterior sports a white, orange, red and green paint scheme designed by the founder of Japanese racing car constructor Mooncraft Co. Ltd, Takuya Yura, modeled after the original JACCS race car scheme. Other modifications enhance the period-correct authenticity, such as the inclusion of Japan-specification headlights, and replicas of the JACCS car's aerodynamic exterior mirrors.

Available for purchase from authorized HPD dealers, the 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine powering Civic Type R is available to racers for closed-course racing applications.

Modifications

Supplier Part HPD Civic Type R K20C1 crate engine Honda Civic Type R Brembo front brakes Fifteen52 Super Touring Podium wheels Toyo Proxes RR performance radials – 235/35-ZR19 After Hours Automotive Race cage Tien Street Advance Z coilovers Hardrace Control arms, tie rods, toe links Sparco Seat, racing harness, quick-release steering wheel

HPD K20C1 Crate Engine Package

Available directly from Honda Performance Development (HPD) is the HPD-developed Controls Package and K20C1 Crate Engine for use in racing and off-highway applications. This crate version of the engine found in the Civic Type R had been available previously to Honda Racing Line members and race teams. Now, any driver can purchase the HPD Crate Engine Package, specifically designed for easy, affordable and reliable swap applications.

Each Crate Engine comes with an engine long block, alternator, turbocharger, and starter motor. Included within the Controls Package is an HPD-developed ECU, engine swap harness, and accelerator pedal. Developed with ease-of-use in mind, the HPD ECU will be pre-tuned for convenient installation into a wide range of vehicles designated for off-highway applications, providing customers with HPD's proven reliability and enhanced performance in their own racing vehicles.

The complete package is available now through HPD's official dealers. Customers can contact the dealers directly to purchase a package as well as receive expert technical support for custom installations in their vehicles.

Official Dealers

Dealer Website United Speed Racing https://www.unitedspeedracing.com/index.php Science of Speed https://www.scienceofspeed.com/ Mountune USA https://www.mountuneusa.com/ 4Piston Racing https://4pistonracing.com/

OVERLANDING PROJECT VEHICLES

Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0

For overlanding enthusiasts looking for rugged adventure, the Honda Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project 2.0 features off-road components that further advance the overlanding capability of the new 2022 Passport TrailSport, without sacrificing the Passport's excellent road manners. Based on the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads Project, the trail-ready SUV is ready to go off the grid with Honda Genuine Accessories, a Jsport suspension lift kit for more ground clearance, and rugged Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires for improved off-road traction.

Modifications

Supplier Part Honda R&D Custom Front recovery points in TrailSport orange Honda R&D Custom Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3mm thick stainless steel Honda Genuine Accessories Roof crossbars Honda Genuine Accessories Fender flares Honda Genuine Accessories Black 18-inch wheels Honda Genuine Accessories Black wheel lug nuts Honda Genuine Accessories Black valve stem cap with H-mark Honda Genuine Accessories Lower door trim with HPD logo Honda Genuine Accessories Trailer hitch Honda Genuine Accessories H-mark emblem, gloss black Honda Genuine Accessories Cargo tray Honda Genuine Accessories Cargo side panel protectors Firestone Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires Jsport Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, .75-in. rear Roofnest Sparrow XL rooftop tent Dirt Complex Rear hitch wheel and tire carrier Factor 55 Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount Factor 55 Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)

Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project Vehicle

Custom built by Honda and fully equipped for overlanding, the Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project is based on a production 2021 Honda Ridgeline with the HPD Option Package. The pickup project is rugged and adventure-ready with bed and rooftop accessories from Thule and a custom spare tire carrier from Jsport. The Ridgeline HPD Trail Tour Project's off-road capability is further improved with recovery points, and stainless-steel underbody skid plates custom designed and fabricated by Honda R&D engineers, a Jsport suspension lift kit, and Firestone Destination A/T2 all-terrain tires.

Modifications

Supplier Part Honda R&D Custom Gloss black front recovery points Honda R&D Custom Fuel tank and oil pan skid plates made from 3 mm thick stainless steel Firestone Destination A/T2 265/60-18 all-terrain tires Jsport Suspension Lift Kit, 1.5-in. front, 0.75-in. rear Jsport Custom spare tire carrier Maxtrax Traction Boards Thule Tepui Kukenam 3 rooftop tent Thule WingBar Evo 150 crossbars Thule Xsporter Mid truck bed rack with side bars Thule OverCast awning Thule Rapid Crossroad raised railing mount Thule Canyon XT roof basket Factor 55 Hitchlink 2.0 trailer hitch receiver shackle mount Factor 55 Crosby 3/4" Shackle (rear recovery point)

Africa Twin Overland

The Overland Expo, the world's premier event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts, partnered with the Honda Powersports team to transform the 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT into the ultimate overland motorcycle. The Africa Twin Overland demonstrates the capabilities of the Africa Twin when outfitted with the latest adventure gear.

The Honda Africa Twin is already ideally suited for overland adventures, thanks to its crisp-shifting and easy-to-use dual-clutch transmission that simplifies the riding experience, allowing riders to focus on the trail ahead. The Africa Twin Overland is finished in Darkness Black Metallic, a new color for the 2021 model year.

For more information about the full range of motorcycles, ATVs, scooters and side-by-sides, go to http://powersports.honda.com/.

Modifications

Supplier Part Outback Motortek Crash bars, engine guards, skid plate Jesse Luggage Hard luggage Wolfman Motorcycle Luggage Soft luggage DENALI Electronics Forward-facing auxiliary lights, front and rear turn signals, rear running/brake lights Heidenau K60 Scout tires (90/90-21 front, 150/70-17 rear) Garmin Zumo XT motorcycle navigation system Garmin inReach Mini satellite communication Superwinch LT2000 winch with custom mount KonTour Seats Doubletake Folding side mirrors AltRider Radiator guards AltRider DualControl brake system AltRider Kickstand enlarger

About Honda Performance Development

Honda Performance Development, Inc. (HPD), has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in INDYCAR and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., and leads all of the Honda and Acura high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of race engines, chassis and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsports racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

